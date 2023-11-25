Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

This Alienware QD-OLED gaming monitor is 29% off for a limited time

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Alienware monitors are typically on the expensive side but Dell has slashed a top pick from its gaming monitor range for Black Friday. This QD-OLED is now £269 off.

If you want to upgrade your gaming setup, this Alienware QD-OLED is a luxurious way to do it. The Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3423DWF) is now just £660, down from £929. That link won’t take you straight to the offer page, but simply add the AW3423DWF product code in the Dell search bar to swiftly be taken to it.

This is a monitor deal that’s hard to ignore as you’re getting a lot of quality for your money, especially the wondrous visuals of a QD-OLED panel and that’s before considering the gaming capabilities.

This offer from Dell tops what Amazon has to offer too. You can grab the monitor for £739.02 on Amazon, almost £80 more than the limited-time Dell deal. It’s a big saving from how much this gaming screen was priced before November, coming in at £929 ahead of the Black Friday festivities.

Let’s dive into the high-end specifications on offer with this Dell Alienware offering. You’re bagging a 34-inch curved wide 1440p panel, providing an immersive experience. The maximum 165Hz refresh rate alongside a 0.1ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro make this an ideal option for high-end gaming as well. Then, there’s the overarching QD-OLED technology, giving you gloriously accurate colour and infinite contrast.

On top of all that, you get Alienware’s signature out-of-this-world visuals that stand out compared with most other monitor designs in the industry as well as quality-of-life features like Night/Clear/Chroma Vision and a handy in-game Crosshair.

Essential to a great online gaming experience, alongside a great monitor, is a reliable internet connection. We’ve found a top offer on the TP-Link Deco X20 Mesh System offer, down to just £159.99. Want more offers? Take a look at our Black Friday deals live blog.

