This 14 Pro Max contract is one of the top all-in iPhone deals we’ve seen

Got your eye on a new iPhone this Black Friday? This huge data deal on the iPhone 14 Pro Max is certainly worth a look.

Mobile Phones Direct is currently offering a ‘Like New’ 14 Pro Max for £79 upfront, with a monthly cost of £49 and free next-day delivery.

Included in this O2 monthly package is unlimited 5G data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts – a very complete selection.

Mobile Phones Direct is currently offering the 14 Pro Max for £79 upfront, with a monthly cost of £49 and free next-day delivery.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max Lock Screen
Recommended

Is the big iPhone still worth a buy?

Pros

  • Stunning display
  • Performance that should stay fast for a long time
  • Reliable cameras in all conditions
  • Long battery life
  • Dynamic island is a great idea

Cons

  • No big zoom camera improvements
  • Uncomfy design without a case

Even a year after release, the iPhone 14 Pro Max remains one of the best big phones you can buy. It has a fantastic OLED display with the same Dynamic Island you’ll find on the latest 15 Pro Max and wonderful colour reproduction. Those updating from an iPhone prior to the iPhone 13 Pro will welcome the faster, and smoother, 120Hz refresh rate.

On the back, there are three cameras, and the battery life comfortably lasts a day even with heavy use.

We gave the phone 4.5/5 in our review, saying “The iPhone 14 Pro Max is a powerful, big-screen device with long battery life and fantastic cameras. It’s not a monumental leap from the 13 Pro Max, but if you want the extra display real estate and the best array of features, this is the iPhone to choose.”

