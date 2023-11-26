Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

These Sony ANC headphones are so affordable for Black Friday

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Can't afford the WH-1000XM5 even with a Black Friday discount? This cracking deal on the CH720N will save you plenty of cash

There’s a Black Friday deal going for Sony’s flagship WH-1000XM5 headphones, but if you find those headphones still too dear for your wallet, then here’s another much more affordable option.

The WH-CH720N have had a discount over a Amazon. Normally priced at £99, you can now buy them for £77 in this excellent Black Friday headphones deal.

We gave the CH720N 4.5 stars in our review, complementing their good value for money at their original RRP and impressive feature set for such an affordable pair of noise-cancelling headphones.

The sound is energetic and lively, with an emphasis on punchy bass that makes them a fun listen, especially with bassy tracks.

The boast a range of features we wouldn’t normally expect at this price, including Bluetooth multipoint to connect to two devices at once, voice assistance supplied by either Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, and Sony’s 360 Reality Audio format that supports 3D audio with certain streaming services.

Battery life is 35 hours with noise-cancellation and 50 hours without it, and speaking of the noise-cancellation, the performance is very solid, performing an effective job of reducing the impact of low frequency sounds and generally clearing up ambient noise around you.

The design is lightweight and comfortable to wear, and though they don’t come with a carry case, the plastic material they’re made from is tough enough to avoid damage when put in a bag.

This is an excellent price for any noise-cancelling headphones, and given the pedigree of Sony’s audio tuning, if you want good noise-cancelling headphones on a budget, here’s one to consider this Black Friday.

