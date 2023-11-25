These Sony true wireless headphones are seriously cheap for Black Friday

If you’re on the hunt for some cheap true wireless in-ear headphones this Black Friday, then Amazon has you covered by slashing 51% off the price of the Sony WF-C500 headphones.

The Sony WF-C500 headphones are currently available at an absurdly cheap price of just £43.69, making them one of the cheapest pairs of true wireless buds you can find, especially with this level of audio quality.

Normally you’d have to pay £90 for these headphones, so it’s great to see Amazon effectively slicing the price in half for Black Friday. We’ve never seen these buds so cheap before, so we strongly recommend you take the plunge before the price rockets back up once the Black Friday sale is over.

The Sony WF-C500 come with a wireless charging case, which is small enough to easily slip into your pocket while you’re on the go. The headphones can last for up to 10 hours on a single charge, while the case provides another 10 hours of juice to take the total up to 20 hours of music playback before you need to top up at the power mains.

IPX4 water resistance ensures you don’t need to worry about the headphones being damaged by rainfall or splashes of water. Sony says the headphones have been designed to sit snugly in your ears, ensuring maximum comfort for the long haul.

Each headphone features a physical button too, allowing you to play music, adjust volume and access voice assistants such as Google Assistant on the fly.

We’re yet to review the Sony WF-C500 headphones, but they currently have an average 4.3 rating (out of 5) from 13,122 global reviews.

One of the customer reviews read: “For £50 these are excellent earbuds. I’ve been wearing them for months for watching movies, music at rest and whilst running. Great battery life, good sound quality.”

So if you’re looking for high-quality headphones at a bargain price for Black Friday, you’ll struggle to do better than the Sony WF-C500 buds.

