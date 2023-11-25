Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

These Sony true wireless headphones are seriously cheap for Black Friday

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

If you’re on the hunt for some cheap true wireless in-ear headphones this Black Friday, then Amazon has you covered by slashing 51% off the price of the Sony WF-C500 headphones.

The Sony WF-C500 headphones are currently available at an absurdly cheap price of just £43.69, making them one of the cheapest pairs of true wireless buds you can find, especially with this level of audio quality.

Buy the Sony WF-C500 true wireless headphones for just £43.69

Buy the Sony WF-C500 true wireless headphones for just £43.69

Looking for a pair of cheap true wireless headphones? Then you should check out the Sony WF-C500, which have had a shocking 51% price cut for Black Friday

  • Amazon
  • Save 51%
  • Now £43.69
View Deal

Normally you’d have to pay £90 for these headphones, so it’s great to see Amazon effectively slicing the price in half for Black Friday. We’ve never seen these buds so cheap before, so we strongly recommend you take the plunge before the price rockets back up once the Black Friday sale is over.

The Sony WF-C500 come with a wireless charging case, which is small enough to easily slip into your pocket while you’re on the go. The headphones can last for up to 10 hours on a single charge, while the case provides another 10 hours of juice to take the total up to 20 hours of music playback before you need to top up at the power mains.

IPX4 water resistance ensures you don’t need to worry about the headphones being damaged by rainfall or splashes of water. Sony says the headphones have been designed to sit snugly in your ears, ensuring maximum comfort for the long haul.

Each headphone features a physical button too, allowing you to play music, adjust volume and access voice assistants such as Google Assistant on the fly.

We’re yet to review the Sony WF-C500 headphones, but they currently have an average 4.3 rating (out of 5) from 13,122 global reviews.

One of the customer reviews read: “For £50 these are excellent earbuds. I’ve been wearing them for months for watching movies, music at rest and whilst running. Great battery life, good sound quality.”

So if you’re looking for high-quality headphones at a bargain price for Black Friday, you’ll struggle to do better than the Sony WF-C500 buds.

Our favourite Black Friday deals

You might like…

You won’t believe the price for this 75-inch LG 4K TV

You won’t believe the price for this 75-inch LG 4K TV

Kob Monney 24 mins ago
Up your reading game with this spectacular Kindle (2022) deal

Up your reading game with this spectacular Kindle (2022) deal

Lewis Painter 25 mins ago
Snap up the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor at a bargain price

Snap up the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor at a bargain price

Ryan Jones 39 mins ago
Christmas is sorted with this tempting Fire HD 10 Kids Pro deal

Christmas is sorted with this tempting Fire HD 10 Kids Pro deal

Lewis Painter 57 mins ago
This Black Friday deal on a Hisense 55-inch TV is unmissable

This Black Friday deal on a Hisense 55-inch TV is unmissable

Kob Monney 1 hour ago
The Oral-B iO3 is the best electric toothbrush deal of Black Friday

The Oral-B iO3 is the best electric toothbrush deal of Black Friday

Ryan Jones 2 hours ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.