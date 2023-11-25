Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

We can’t believe how cheap these Sony headphones are for Black Friday

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Looking for a bargain pair of over-ear headphones from a trustworthy brand this Black Friday? The Sony WH-CH520 should be right at the top of your wishlist, especially since it’s had a 42% price slash.

The headphones have plummeted to just £34.99 on Amazon, making them one of the cheapest pair of headphones that are still capable of excellent audio quality. We already rated these headphones, but now they have £60 lopped off the price, they represent even better value.

The WH-CH520 are a pair of on-ear headphones that launched just this April, making them still very new.

The headphones combine a stylish lightweight design with solid performance and an incredible 50-hour battery life, making them the perfect budget pair to pick up this November.

As you can see in the graph above, this is the cheapest we’ve seen these headphones fall in the short time they’ve been on the market, making this the ideal time to snap them up.

Is the Sony WH-CH520 worth buying?

Sony WH-CH520 with lights
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

An on-ear headphone with plenty of features

Pros

  • Lightweight design
  • Very good call performance
  • Good feature set and customization options
  • Robust wireless performance

Cons

  • On-ear design can pinch
  • SoundMagic pair offers greater clarity and detail
  • The Sony WH-CH520 is lightweight and comfortable to wear
  • Call quality is clear and the headphones have good wireless performance
  • They offer more features than their pricier rivals
  • Battery life is long, lasting up to 50 hours
  • The headphones support the Sony Headphones app for customization options
  • They have Bluetooth multipoint support for connecting to two devices simultaneously
  • The DSEE chip helps upscale compressed tracks to better quality
  • They come in four different color options
  • The headphones are durable and can be easily carried around
  • They are a good value for the price, with solid features and performance

The Sony WH-CH520 are a feature-packed pair of on-ears that have just gotten even more affordable.

The headphones offer a lightweight and comfortable design, robust wireless performance and great call quality, making them a solid choice for jumping on Zoom calls as well as listening to your favourite playlists.

Other key features include Bluetooth multipoint for connecting to two devices at a time, as well as DSEE support which upscales compressed tracks and improves the audio quality.

Finally, the WH-CH520 are available in four colours and pack an outstanding 50-hour battery life, meaning you won’t need to stop and charge them every day.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sony WH-CH520 review

Looking for a different deal?

If you’d prefer a pair of over-ears with the addition of noise cancelling, don’t miss this brilliant offer on the JBL Tour One M2.

Our favourite Black Friday deals

Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

