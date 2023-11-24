Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

There’s nothing scary about this Dead Space Black Friday deal

The end of November is closing in and some shops are busting out the Christmas tunes, but we want to drag Halloween out a bit longer. Amazon has obliged with a deal on the spooky Dead Space remake.

Remakes can be a bit of a mixed bag but, now down to under £25, this is an easy pick up to give the good ol’ college try. The Dead Space remake is down to £24.99 right now, that’s 44% off the typical price giving you a dose of nostalgia and some excellent contemporary tweaks.

The Dead Space remake was a terrific modernisation of the spooky space title and it’s now down to £24.97 on Amazon for Black Friday.

So what makes this such a belter of a deal? The Dead Space Remake has been priced at around £45 on Amazon for the last month. For a game that is already priced lower than a full £70 offering, it’s ideal to see a Black Friday reduction of 44%, that’s rather hefty.

The Dead Space Remake is both a reimaging and a nostalgic trip. The new game stays true to the gameplay that drew many into the Dead Space series from the off, with Isaac still using his crafty ingenuity to take down the looming enemies. But, the kicker is that the new titles aim to offer a boosted experience through a massive upgrade to visuals, audio and clever tweaks to gameplay. Overall, it’s a game aimed at both chilling and amazing you in equal and fun fashion.

Eyeing up this game but need an Xbox to play it on? The Xbox Series X is now down to just £341.86 on Ebay with code OFFER5. If you still haven’t found with you’re looking for, or want to peruse our curated offers further, do check out our Black Friday Deals page.

