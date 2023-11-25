There’s a belter of a deal for the Bowers Wilkins Panorama 3 soundbar

Is this the best deal we’ve seen for a soundbar on Black Friday? It may well be as the Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 has received a huge discount.

Over at Peter Tyson, you can get the Panorama 3 soundbar for £399, which is £500 off the original asking price.

Amazon is selling for the same price, but you do get a five-year warranty if you purchase from Peter Tyson.

We awarded the Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 four-stars in our review, commending its natural-sounding performance with films, music, and TV.

We found it to be when playing audio in 3D such as Dolby Atmos, bringing both excitement and a touch of subtlety to bring films and TV shows, and as well as being good with Hollywood films, it’s clear and incisive when it comes to dealing with music.

There’s Alexa support built into the soundbar, offering quick responses to an queries and requests asked for. Control over the soundbar is done through the Bowers & Wilkins app, which is slick, neatly organised, and keeps things simple. You can music to this soundbar through Spotify Connect, Apple’s AirPlay 2 and aptX Adaptive Bluetooth.

The elegant design is also an aspect of the Panorama 3 that we like, a size and shape that’s much more easily to accommodate beneath a TV.

We should note that the Panorama 3 won’t appeal to home cinema enthusiasts with all its features. This is more of a high quality soundbar aimed at the lifestyle side of the market. If that’s you, then jump on this fantastic deal for this very good Atmos soundbar.

