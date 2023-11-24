This Sonos Arc Black Friday deal is outrageously good

The Sonos Arc is the best soundbar that Sonos has to offer, so you’ll be glad to hear that Amazon has included it in the Black Friday sale with a huge 24% discount.

Normally costing you as much as £899, the Sonos Arc can now be yours for just £684.99. This means you’re saving an astronomical £214 by purchasing the high-end soundbar during the Black Friday sale.

Scoop £210 off the Sonos Arc now with a stunning 24% discount Save £214 on the highly-rated Sonos Arc on Amazon! Now only £684.99, enjoy a 24% discount on this premium soundbar that delivers an immersive, cinema-quality sound. Don’t miss out on this fantastic deal! Amazon

Save 24%

£684.99 View Deal

Those unfamiliar with the Sonos Arc may still think it’s expensive, but it more than justifies the steep cost. It truly elevates the movie experience in your home theatre thanks to the excellent audio quality. The up-firing speakers also make a difference for Dolby Atmos supported video, providing more immersive room-filling sound.

We’ve rarely seen the Sonos Arc available at such a low price before, which is backed up by our price history graph above. This suggests that the Sonos Arc will jump back in price as soon as the Black Friday sale is over in a few days.

Is the Sonos Arc worth buying?

Another great-going-on-brilliant speaker from Sonos Pros Expansive, well-defined and invigorating sound

Good impression of audio height and width

Fine spec

Ample control options Cons Slightly bumpy frequency response

Some treble stridency

No MQA support

– The Sonos Arc is a cutting-edge speaker that excels with movie soundtracks and music

– It joins the ranks of Dolby Atmos soundbars for an immersive audio experience

– The design is discreet and sleek, with upfiring speakers for height channels

– The Sonos control app is user-friendly and offers a wide range of audio streaming services

– The Arc features 11 drivers and works with Sonos Trueplay for room EQ adjustment

– It delivers a wide and tall soundstage, ideal for movies and music

– Overall, the Sonos Arc is recommended for those looking to enhance their home cinema experience

The Sonos Arc is one of the best soundbars we’ve ever reviewed, scoring an impressive 4.5 out of 5 rating. In our verdict, we wrote: “Able to do justice to cutting-edge movie soundtracks and music too, the Arc is yet another great-going-on-brilliant Sonos speaker.”

As the most expensive soundbar in the Sonos range, the Arc provides the best audio quality and excels most with Dolby Atmos content to improve the size of the soundstage when compared to cheaper alternatives such as the Sonos Beam.

Pair the Arc with the Sonos Sub and a few Sonos One speakers, and then you’ll have a top-tier surround system that will even put your local cinema to shame.

Looking for a different deal?

If the Sonos Arc is too expensive for you, then you should check out the Sonos Beam instead. It’s also in the Black Friday sale at just £379 following a big price cut.

Our favourite Black Friday deals