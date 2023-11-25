Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

The Sonos Playbase is cheap as chips over at eBay

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Here’s a deal we didn’t expect to see during this Black Friday. The long-standing (and well regarded in its day) Sonos Playbase has had a huge discount over at eBay.

The Sonos outlet store on eBay has lopped £220 off the RRP on the Playbase, bringing it down to just £179. Considering when it first launched it was priced £699, it’s become very affordable when viewed in that context.

The Sonos Playbase emerged on the scene before the Beam soundbar did, and it’s a different type of soundbar solution compared to the Beam.

This is a soundbase concept whereby you place your TV on top of the soundbar instead of behind it, saving some space in the process.

And like any other Sonos device, it can be connected to other Sonos devices on the same Wi-Fi network, so you could create a multi-room system to play music to, or set-up a home cinema surround system.

Like the Sonos Ray, there’s no HDMI input or passthrough, so this soundbase would work for those who have older TVs that don’t feature a HDMI input.

Everything is controlled through the Sonos app, which integrates music streaming services so you can play music from a wider variety of services such as Amazon Music, Deezer, and Apple Music.

There is also Amazon Alexa compatibility for those who want to integrate the soundbar into their smart home.

And what about the sound? Much bigger than you’d expect with a sound that’s wide and tall, and a performance that’s balanced across the frequency range, giving films, TV and music plenty or energy as well as describing them with a good amount of subtlety too.

If you’re someone who has a older TV, this is a cracking deal for a very capable home audio solution. At £179, it’s likely the cheapest it’ll ever be.

There’s a deal going for the Sonos Beam Gen 2. It is more expensive, but it’s better suited to more modern TVs and comes with Dolby Atmos support as well.

