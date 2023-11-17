This is the best Sonos Beam deal we’ve seen in the Black Friday sale

Upgrading your TV is all well and good, but you’ll still be a long way from replicating the cinema experience if you settle for a TV’s integrated speakers. This amazing Sonos Beam (Gen 2) deal could fix that.

The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is highly regarded as one of the best TV soundbars, and has seen a huge £50 discount as part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale. The soundbar can now be yours for just £399 which is the cheapest we’ve ever seen it.

Amazon is offering the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) in both black and white colourways, allowing you to pick the perfect option to complement the vibe of your living room.

If you have other Sonos speakers, such as the Sonos One / Sonos SL, you’ll be able to sync them up with the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) for true surround sound that considerably elevates the home cinema experience.

Is the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) worth buying?

A powerful update that brings modern movie sounds to the smaller soundbar Pros Clean and balanced sound

Upgradeable

Excellent size

Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support Cons HDMI eARC input only

Limited DTS support

We gave the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) a 4.5 out of 5 rating when we originally reviewed it.

In our verdict we wrote: “A step up from the previous model, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) adds an extra dimension to sound, literally, with its clever virtual Dolby Atmos support. Loud, nicely balanced and capable of bringing a cinematic experience, this soundbar is a great addition to a smaller or secondary TV. The single HDMI eARC input may be limiting for some, though, and DTS support is missing, although due later in the year.”

Those who already own the Gen 1 model of the Sonos Beam will likely not be tempted to upgrade, with the only big additions being Dolby Atmos and Hi-res audio streaming. Otherwise the Gen 2 shares the similar fantastic audio quality as its predecessor.

But if you’re new to the Sonos ecosystem, and yet to pair your TV with a soundbar, then we can’t recommend the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) enough, especially at this all-new low price thanks to the Black Friday sale.

