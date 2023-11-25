Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

The Roku Streambar has dropped back to a super low price

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

It wouldn’t be a Black Friday weekend without the Roku Streambar receiving a massive reduction on its RRP.

Once again the Roku Streambar has fallen over 50% in price from its RRP. At Argos you can currently find it selling for just £59.99.

The Roku Streambar has had another big discount for Black Friday, with £70 off on the RRP over at Argos

  • Argos
  • Save £70
  • Now £59.99
The Roku Streambar is unlike other soundbars available in the UK market as it is both a speaker that can play audio from your TV as well as a streamer that provides access to video and music services. It’s a two-in-one device for those who want to save space (and HDMI inputs).

It also comes with plenty of smarts Apple HomeKit integration, AirPlay 2 streaming, and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (though neither are built-in smarts). For its current price it’s only £15 more than a discounted Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K.

When we reviewed the Roku Streambar we found it to be a very solid device for those who just want to give their TV’s audio system a boost. It’s good at enhancing dialogue with its two dedicated centre channels, bass is punchy although obviously not as big as what you’d get from a dedicated subwoofer.

And despite its compact size, the soundstage it creates is bigger than you’d expect with the Streambar able to fire sound out towards its sides.

And we haven’t even mentioned its video performance, which is also very solid too, with 4K HDR content reproduced colourfully and with decent upscaling too to improve 720p streams.

The Roku Streambar is a very solid all-round product, perfect for those who want to boost their audio and smarts at the same time. All for the very reasonable price of £59.99. The Streambar is a constant high seller during these sales promotions, so if you’re looking for a device that can do the heavy lifting in terms of sound and smarts for your TV, you won’t want to miss out on this excellent Black Friday deal.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

