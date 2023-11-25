The Roku Streambar has dropped back to a super low price

It wouldn’t be a Black Friday weekend without the Roku Streambar receiving a massive reduction on its RRP.

Once again the Roku Streambar has fallen over 50% in price from its RRP. At Argos you can currently find it selling for just £59.99.

The Roku Streambar is unlike other soundbars available in the UK market as it is both a speaker that can play audio from your TV as well as a streamer that provides access to video and music services. It’s a two-in-one device for those who want to save space (and HDMI inputs).

It also comes with plenty of smarts Apple HomeKit integration, AirPlay 2 streaming, and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (though neither are built-in smarts). For its current price it’s only £15 more than a discounted Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K.

When we reviewed the Roku Streambar we found it to be a very solid device for those who just want to give their TV’s audio system a boost. It’s good at enhancing dialogue with its two dedicated centre channels, bass is punchy although obviously not as big as what you’d get from a dedicated subwoofer.

And despite its compact size, the soundstage it creates is bigger than you’d expect with the Streambar able to fire sound out towards its sides.

And we haven’t even mentioned its video performance, which is also very solid too, with 4K HDR content reproduced colourfully and with decent upscaling too to improve 720p streams.

The Roku Streambar is a very solid all-round product, perfect for those who want to boost their audio and smarts at the same time. All for the very reasonable price of £59.99. The Streambar is a constant high seller during these sales promotions, so if you’re looking for a device that can do the heavy lifting in terms of sound and smarts for your TV, you won’t want to miss out on this excellent Black Friday deal.

