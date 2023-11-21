The spectacular OnePlus 11 has plummeted to its lowest price yet

Black Friday might not take place until this Friday, but the new ‘Black Friday Week’ is in full swing at most retailers in the UK. That means you can already bag yourself a bargain on all kinds of tech, from air fryers to TVs and, of course, smartphones.

But it’s not just older mobiles on offer, oh no. In fact, Amazon has slashed the 2023 flagship OnePlus 11 down to just £466.49, representing a massive £262.51 off its regular £729 RRP. That’s for the 128GB model with 8GB of RAM, and it comes in a Titan Black finish.

That’s a pretty spectacular deal on one of our favourite smartphones in 2023. In fact, it got the best smartphone award at this year’s Trusted Reviews Awards, which should tell you a lot about how we feel about the OnePlus 11.

At £466, the flagship experience on offer blows similarly priced smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Google Pixel 7a out of the water, from its stunning display to its Hasselblad-branded camera setup. If you’re on the hunt for a high-end smartphone on a budget, look no further.

Looking at the above price tracking graph, you can see that the current deal represents the lowest price for the OnePlus 11 in the past 30 days, but it goes further than that. Using Amazon product tracker Keepa, you can see that this is the cheapest the OnePlus 11 has been since it was released earlier this year.

If you’ve been holding out on picking up the OnePlus 11, now might be a good time to invest.

Is the OnePlus 11 worth buying?

OnePlus is back with a bang Pros Stunning 6.7in AMOLED display

Solid flagship performance

Great rear camera performance

All-day battery life Cons No wireless charging

Basic selfie camera setup

The OnePlus 11 is a great all-rounder and meets the criteria for a flagship smartphone.

It has a great design with a new circular camera housing on the rear.

The phone has a top-end 6.7-inch AMOLED display with LTPO 3.0 technology.

The Alert Slider, a convenient feature unique to OnePlus and Apple, is back in the OnePlus 11.

The main camera of the OnePlus 11 offers improved low-light photography compared to previous models.

The phone has a capable triple camera setup, including an ultra-wide and telephoto lens.

The performance of the OnePlus 11 is flagship-level with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

OxygenOS, based on Android 13, provides one of the best Android experiences with user-friendly features.

Battery life is excellent, lasting all day with a 5000mAh battery and fast charging capabilities (100W).

The OnePlus 11 offers exceptional value for money compared to other flagship smartphones.

The OnePlus 11 is a spectacular all-rounder that ticks all the boxes for what a 2023 flagship should offer, including a stylish design, impressive camera chops and solid everyday performance. And yes, it has an alert slider.

More specifically, the OnePlus 11’s 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display is every bit a flagship panel, with LTPO tech that lets it drop down to as little as 1Hz to save on battery life and support for HDR10+. It’s a stunning curved panel with a pin-sharp QHD+ resolution that makes everything pop.

It’s the camera setup that truly allows the OnePlus 11 to stand out, though. Co-developed with camera brand Hasselblad, the combination of 50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide and 32MP 2x telephoto lenses delivers a versatile shooting experience packed with detail, and low-light performance is just as noteworthy. There’s also a 16MP front-facing shooter that’s great for video calls and selfies alike.

Throw in OnePlus’ spin on Android in the form of OxygenOS, solid battery life and impressive 100W fast charge capabilities and you’ve got a pretty spectacular smartphone – especially when it’s down to less than £470.

If you want to learn more, make sure to read our comprehensive OnePlus 11 review.

