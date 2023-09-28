Trusted Reviews Awards 2023: Mobile winners

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2023 winners have been announced, including a selection of the very best mobile phones, UK networks, tablets, smartwatches and cameras.

It has been a great year for smartphones at all price points with huge advancements, particularly in camera tech and battery life, that hugely benefit consumers. That’s just as true in the tablet, smartwatch and camera markets with a bevvy of tempting options on the market in 2023.

With that in mind, we at Trusted Reviews have hand-picked the very best mobile products launched in the past year.

Best Phone

The winner: OnePlus 11

A great smartphone isn’t just about specs – value also plays a huge role. And, no smartphone has embodied the two more in 2023 than the OnePlus 11. It’s cheaper than the likes of the iPhone 14 Pro while still offering a premium experience with a gorgeous design, stunning 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power and 100W charging that gets you from flat to full in half an hour. Throw in the charming OxygenOS 13, and it’s hard to find fault with OnePlus’ latest flagship.

Best High-End Phone

The winner: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

If money is no object, the incredible Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the phone to go for. It offers a great all-round experience, from the stunning curved AMOLED display with S-Pen compatibility to the top-end performance, and a great long-term software promise is always appreciated. It’s the camera prowess that really impresses though, with a highly versatile system led by a 200MP snapper that’s ideal for both low-light and high levels of zoom.

Best foldable phone

The winner: Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Our top pick for the best foldable phone available in 2023 is the utterly charming Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. Aside from a design and Pantone colour finish that’s truly show-stopping, it takes the clamshell experience to the next level with a larger cover display capable of running practically any app, and it doesn’t skimp on performance or battery life either. Even the crease is much less noticeable than it is on other premium clamshells.

Best camera phone

The winner: Google Pixel 7 Pro

When it comes to camera prowess, the Google Pixel 7 Pro absolutely steals the show. Its trio of rear-facing lenses deliver a versatile shooting experience backed up by the AI smarts on offer from Google’s Tensor G2 chipset. This ranges from unique shooting modes to post-processing that leaves much of the competition in the dust. Plus, it runs stock Android and is much cheaper than many other top-end alternatives, making it an easy choice.

Best mid-range phone

The winner: Nothing Phone (2)

The mid-range market has gone from strength to strength in recent years and that’s perfectly embodied by the Nothing Phone (2), our top choice in the mid-range market. Boasting the unique transparent design Nothing is known for, along with huge improvements to both hardware and software, make it hard to fault for the price, boasting flagship-level performance rarely seen at the price point.

Best affordable phone

The winner: Poco X5 Pro

When it comes to smartphones on a budget, there’s no better option available in 2023 than the Poco X5 Pro. The Xiaomi sub-brand has always delivered strong options for the price, and that’s just as true with the Poco X5 Pro and its superior performance compared to the budget competition, along with a strong trio of cameras, solid battery life and fast charging that make it a very tempting option.

Best gaming phone

The winner: Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate

If you’re a mobile gamer on the hunt for a portable powerhouse of Android gaming, look no further than the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. The phone has an absolute bevvy of gaming-focused tweaks, from a high touch sample rate within its 165Hz display to impressive performance from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 within, complete with active cooling options to deliver sustained performance over longer sessions.

Best tablet

The winner: OnePlus Pad

Our choice of the best tablet available in 2023 is none other than the OnePlus Pad. The company’s first stab at a tablet has been largely successful, offering great value for money at less than £500 with a gorgeous display and iPad-esque stylus and keyboard accessories that turn it into a decent laptop replacement for school and work.

Best e-Reader

The winner: Amazon Kindle (2022)

Our top choice for an e-Reader in 2023 is the latest Amazon Kindle (2022). The portable e-reader has everything you need from an e-reader experience, from a bright, legible e-ink display to access to Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited and Audible services that let you either read or listen to your favourite books. With battery life that lasts for weeks at a time, and a fairly affordable price, there’s no better option around.

Best E-ink tablet

The winner: ReMarkable 2

E-ink tablets are a relatively new fad in the tech industry, offering a similar display experience to an e-reader but with a spin, be it access to the Android OS or note-taking capabilities. To that end, we’ve chosen the ReMarkable 2 as our top e-ink tablet, delivering a paper-like display complete with stylus support and handwriting recognition, two weeks of battery life and a simple but elegant UI.

Best affordable tablet

The winner: Honor Pad X9

Our top choice for a tablet on a budget is the Honor Pad X9. At less than £200, the Honor Pad X9 delivers a top-notch display experience with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate rarely seen at the price point, coupled with a great minimalist design, surround sound speakers and solid performance for the price point.

Best smartwatch

The winner: TicWatch Pro 5

Our selection of the best smartwatch in 2023 is the TicWatch Pro 5. It excels in the battery life department with up to 80 hours, further extended by the Essetnial Mode, along with Wear OS 3, fast charging support and a secondary FSTN display that delivers key metrics even when the AMOLED display is off.

Best running watch

The winner: Garmin Forerunner 265s

If running is your thing and you want a smartwatch to take your training to the next level, look no further than the Garmin Forerunner 265s. We loved the addition of a colour display compared to previous Garmin entries, especially as it doesn’t have a knock-on effect to battery life. Plus, support for multiband GPS and Sat IQ technology means your runs will always be accurately tracked, regardless of where you are in the world.

Best fitness tracker

The winner: Huawei Watch D

Our choice of the best fitness tracker available in 2023 is the Huwaei Watch D. We were impressed with its blood pressure monitoring tech that allows you to keep an eye on your blood pressure over time without the need for a dedicated cuff, as well as its ECG capabilities, 7-day battery life and plethora of sports tracking modes.

Best mobile network

Our choice of the top mobile network, voted for by our readers, is GiffGaff.

Best mobile network for 5G

EE

The best mobile network for 5G connectivity, as voted by our readers, is EE.

Best value mobile network

Giffgaff

The best value mobile network, as voted by our raiders, is GiffGaff.

Best mobile network for reliability

Giffgaff

The best mobile network for reliability, as voted by our readers, is GiffGaff.

Best mobile network for customer service

Tesco Mobile

The best mobile network for customer service, as voted by our readers, is Tesco Mobile.

Best mobile network for roaming

O2

The best mobile network for roaming, as voted by our readers, is O2.

Best camera

The winner: Panasonic Lumix S5II

Our award for the best camera in 2023 goes to the Panasonic Lumix S5II. The camera represents not only a huge upgrade over its predecessor but a versatile full-frame camera that’s just as capable at recording videos as it is taking photos. Throw in phase-detection AF, upgraded image stabilisation and better heat management and you’ve got a tempting option.

Best vlogging camera

The winner: Sony ZV-E1

This year’s award for the best vlogging camera goes to the Sony ZV-E1. While it’s not a great choice for photos, the portability, performance and imaging power of the full-frame camera make it a great option for recording stunning video content with good stabilisation and accurate autofocus tech to boot.

