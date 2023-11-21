Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The latest AirPods have a tasty Black Friday saving

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

If you’re eager to upgrade your music listening experience this Black Friday, this fantastic saving on the AirPods 3 shouldn’t be missed.

Amazon started Black Friday early this year, and one of the best Apple deals we’ve spotted so far is this welcome saving on the AirPods 3. The price of these has been slashed by £20, down to a very tempting £149.

That represents a 12% saving off the £169 price you’d pay if you walked into an Apple Store and picked up the AirPods. As we always say, when a discount pops up on an Apple product you’re after it’s best to jump as they don’t come around too often.

This is the lowest price the AirPods 3 have dropped to in the past three months on Amazon, with the previous low price of £159 coming back in August. If you’re after an iPhone 15 deal this Black Friday, a pair of these is the perfect companion.

The latest AirPods have a tasty Black Friday saving

The latest AirPods have a tasty Black Friday saving

Amazon started Black Friday early this year, and one of the best Apple deals we’ve spotted so far is this welcome saving on the AirPods 3. The price of these has been slashed by £20, down to a very tempting £149.

  • Amazon
  • Save £20
  • Now £149
View Deal

AirPods are excellent wireless earbuds that pair seamlessly with Apple devices. They come with a Lightning charging case to store and give extra charge, while this new model also packs immersive Spatial Audio and generally very good sound. You can see a summary of our AirPods 3 review below.

AirPods front image
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A big improvement over the older model

Pros

  • Small, compact design
  • Much improved sound
  • Unmatched iOS and macOS integration

Cons

  • No ANC
  • Poor in loud environments

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

We’re rounding up all the best Black Friday deals on our live blog, and you can see some of our favourite early deals below.

You might like…

The Pixel 7 is now a budget phone with this Black Friday deal

The Pixel 7 is now a budget phone with this Black Friday deal

Lewis Painter 16 mins ago
Game’s Black Friday Xbox Series S deal is just too tempting

Game’s Black Friday Xbox Series S deal is just too tempting

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Blueair Blue Pure 511 air purifier deal kicks-off your 2024 health goals

Blueair Blue Pure 511 air purifier deal kicks-off your 2024 health goals

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
The Pixel Fold finally has the discount it always needed

The Pixel Fold finally has the discount it always needed

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Blueair’s brilliant Blue Max air purifier gets a stunning Back Friday price cut

Blueair’s brilliant Blue Max air purifier gets a stunning Back Friday price cut

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Start shooting 360 video now with £200 off the GoPro Max

Start shooting 360 video now with £200 off the GoPro Max

Hannah Davies 17 hours ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.