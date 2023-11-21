The latest AirPods have a tasty Black Friday saving

If you’re eager to upgrade your music listening experience this Black Friday, this fantastic saving on the AirPods 3 shouldn’t be missed.

Amazon started Black Friday early this year, and one of the best Apple deals we’ve spotted so far is this welcome saving on the AirPods 3. The price of these has been slashed by £20, down to a very tempting £149.

That represents a 12% saving off the £169 price you’d pay if you walked into an Apple Store and picked up the AirPods. As we always say, when a discount pops up on an Apple product you’re after it’s best to jump as they don’t come around too often.

This is the lowest price the AirPods 3 have dropped to in the past three months on Amazon, with the previous low price of £159 coming back in August. If you’re after an iPhone 15 deal this Black Friday, a pair of these is the perfect companion.

AirPods are excellent wireless earbuds that pair seamlessly with Apple devices. They come with a Lightning charging case to store and give extra charge, while this new model also packs immersive Spatial Audio and generally very good sound. You can see a summary of our AirPods 3 review below.

A big improvement over the older model Pros Small, compact design

Much improved sound

Unmatched iOS and macOS integration Cons No ANC

Poor in loud environments

