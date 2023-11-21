The latest AirPods have a tasty Black Friday saving
If you’re eager to upgrade your music listening experience this Black Friday, this fantastic saving on the AirPods 3 shouldn’t be missed.
Amazon started Black Friday early this year, and one of the best Apple deals we’ve spotted so far is this welcome saving on the AirPods 3. The price of these has been slashed by £20, down to a very tempting £149.
That represents a 12% saving off the £169 price you’d pay if you walked into an Apple Store and picked up the AirPods. As we always say, when a discount pops up on an Apple product you’re after it’s best to jump as they don’t come around too often.
This is the lowest price the AirPods 3 have dropped to in the past three months on Amazon, with the previous low price of £159 coming back in August. If you’re after an iPhone 15 deal this Black Friday, a pair of these is the perfect companion.
The latest AirPods have a tasty Black Friday saving
Amazon started Black Friday early this year, and one of the best Apple deals we’ve spotted so far is this welcome saving on the AirPods 3. The price of these has been slashed by £20, down to a very tempting £149.
- Amazon
- Save £20
- Now £149
AirPods are excellent wireless earbuds that pair seamlessly with Apple devices. They come with a Lightning charging case to store and give extra charge, while this new model also packs immersive Spatial Audio and generally very good sound. You can see a summary of our AirPods 3 review below.
A big improvement over the older model
Pros
- Small, compact design
- Much improved sound
- Unmatched iOS and macOS integration
Cons
- No ANC
- Poor in loud environments
Our favourite Black Friday deals:
We’re rounding up all the best Black Friday deals on our live blog, and you can see some of our favourite early deals below.
- Pixel 8 Pro with 250GB data – £149 upfront and just £29.99 a month
- Pixel 7a with 250GB data – £9 upfront and just £17.99 a month
- iPhone 12 with unlimited data – Just £25 a month
- Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds – Previously £259, now just £219
- Ninja 3-in-1 Toaster – Was £149, now just £129
- Oral B Pro 3 3500 Electric Toothbrush – Was £99.99, now just £34.99
- Nothing Phone (2) SIM-Free – Was £629, now just £549
- Xbox Series X Console – Was £479.99, now just £359.99
- PlayStation 5 Console – Was £479.99, now £379
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS5) – Was £44.99, now just £34.99
- Asus ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console – Was £699, now just £599