The Black Friday iPhone 15 Pro deal we’ve been waiting for is here

Waiting to grab an iPhone 15 Pro on a decent contract deal this Black Friday? This could be the one.

Apple’s latest flagship phone is being offered on a 24 month Three contract, with unlimited data, for just £49 a month. There’s a minimal up front fee of £29.

Once you’ve clicked on the button below you’ll need to scroll down past the featured deal. The Three contract should be the first listed.

Suffice to say, securing Apple’s latest flagship phone (which retails for £999 on its own over on Apple’s website) with unlimited data for less than £50 a month, and with such a low up front fee, is quite the deal this soon after its release.

Get the iPhone 15 Pro with unlimited data for £49 a month You can currently grab the iPhone 15 Pro on an unlimited data contract for just £49 a month, with an up front fee of £29. Fonehouse

Unlimited data

£49 a month, £29 up front View Deal

We rate the iPhone 15 Pro pretty highly here at TrustedReviews. We awarded it a 4-star review, concluding that while it wasn’t a huge advance from the previous model, “it remains a very capable compact option for practically everyone but iPhone 14 Pro users”.

Its refined design incorporates titanium for a lighter, stronger body, while rounded edges make the phone more pleasant to hold than before. Meanwhile, a customisable Action Button on the side adds extra flexibility.

While it doesn’t get the new 5x telephoto camera of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple has still taken considerable strides forward in the photography department. That includes a new larger 48MP main sensor, with Apple switching things up to 24MP images for more detail.

Apple’s new A17 Pro chip provides the best performance in a mobile device. There’s no other phone (other than the Max) that you can play Resident Evil Village on, put it that way.