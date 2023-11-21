The iPhone 11 is now just £9 with this Black Friday deal

While the shiny new flagship phones get most of the headlines, bargains are usually found if you look for something a little older. That’s precisely the case with this iPhone 11 deal.

Mobilesphonesdirect is currently offering the iPhone 11 for just £9 upfront with a £22 a month contract on O2, a great price for a phone that’ll still run the latest iOS 17 update.

This is a great choice for someone who doesn’t want to pay a high amount upfront or be stuck with pricey monthly payments and it’s also a great pick if you don’t need the latest handset. The iPhone 11 remains a strong phone and as Apple supports its devices for a long time, it continues to get software and security updates.

Forget the iPhone SE, the iPhone 11 is now a cheap handset Mobilesphonesdirect is currently offering the iPhone 11 for just £9 upfront with a £22 a month contract on O2, a great price for a phone that’ll still run the latest iOS 17 update. Mobile Phones Direct

£22 a month

£9 upfront View Deal

If you’re after a newer iPhone, we recommend this fantastic deal on the iPhone 15 Pro which we can’t see sticking around for too long.

The monthly contract here gets you a healthy 40GB of data on the O2 network, while the iPhone 11 itself packs a 6.1-inch display, dual 12MP rear cameras, an A13 Bionic chip, Face ID and 4K video recording.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

We’re rounding up all the best Black Friday deals on our live blog, and you can see some of our favourite early deals below.