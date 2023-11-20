Quick, the Sonos One SL is going cheap for Black Friday

It’s Black Friday week and Sonos has dealt out promotions across nearly all of its products, and its One SL speaker can be had for one of its lowest prices we’ve seen at Amazon UK this year.

Make your way over to Amazon and you’ll find the Sonos One SL wireless speaker available for £133, a reduction of over 25% on its RRP.

This deal applies to both the white and black version of the speaker, so you can get the same savings on whichever one you prefer. We reviewed the One SL and gave it five-stars, complementing it on its audio performance, wide range of features, and compact form factor.

What makes the One SL different from the One speaker and the more recent Era 100 is that it doesn’t feature any built-in microphones. This makes it a selling point for those who value privacy, as the One SL won’t always be monitoring and listening for your commands. It also means that there’s no compatibility for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Otherwise, the One SL remains a cracking wireless speaker for its asking price, featuring a sound that’s bigger than you might expect it to be for a speaker of its size, as well as a performance that’s well-balanced, neutral in tone and featuring lots of clarity and detail for you to hear your music in high quality. There’s not as much bass as you’ll find with the Era 100, but what’s provided is sufficient enough for most music genres.

The One SL also plugs into the Sonos ecosystem, meaning it can be connected to other Sonos speakers on the same network to create a multi-room system of speakers to play music to. Within the Sonos app you can also stream from a variety of music streaming services, such as Tidal, Qobuz, Amazon Music and many more. Out of all the streaming apps we’ve used for various wireless speakers over the years, the Sonos is up there with the best.

