The big Black Friday PS5 price crash is here

Black Friday may not technically take place until this Friday, but most retailers are already offering a bevvy of budget-busting deals on everything from air fryers to mattresses. That also includes tempting discounts on the hugely popular PlayStation 5, something we’ve only rarely seen until now.

One particularly tempting deal that caught our eye hacks an impressive £100 off the PlayStation 5 disc edition, dropping from £479 to £379 at ShopTo. While it doesn’t come with any bundled games, the £100 you’re saving on the console will allow you to pick some up in the sales!

£100 off: Get the PS5 for just £379 ShopTo offers an impressive £100 off the PlayStation 5 disc edition, bringing it down to a much more tempting £379 – one of the lowest prices on the console we’ve seen since its launch in 2020. ShopTo

That’s a particularly tempting deal considering we saw absolutely no discount on the PS5 during last year’s Black Friday shopping event, only bundles that added to the RRP of the console. Even in 2023, this is the cheapest we’ve seen the PS5 so far, making it a particularly tempting option for those who have yet to pick up the upgraded console.

You’d better be fast though; while the deals will keep coming thick and fast this week, there’s no guarantee that this deal will stick around.

It’s safe to say that the PS5 is well worth the £379 that ShopTo is offering it for. We gave it an impressive 4.5 stars and the Trusted Reviews Recommended award in our full PS5 review, noting that the new console is a meaningful evolution of Sony’s achievements of the PS4.

It has a unique, if not slightly bulky design that has been modernised with high-end tech that delivers a huge improvement to graphics, framerates and even load speeds, with the PS5’s SSD blowing the competing Xbox Series X out of the water. That translates to impressively short loading screens, if there are any at all.

But just as important as the console is the controller you’ll be using to play, and Sony has excelled with its new DualSense controller. It boasts upgraded haptic feedback for more realistic feedback when playing games, even down to feeling the pitter-patter of raindrops in a rainy game, and the force feedback triggers can change the resistance depending on what you’re doing.

Combined, the PS5 is a true generational jump and, at £379, it’s an incredible bargain. If you are on the hunt for other PS5-related bargains, however, we cover the best PS5 Black Friday deals separately, and we’re also tracking the best Black Friday deals in real time for the dedicated bargain hunters out there.

