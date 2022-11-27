Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday PS5 Deals: Big savings for PlayStation fans
The PS5 has been harder to find than Wally/Waldo in recent months, but now the stock issues are seemingly over and Sony’s latest console has been made available in numerous bundles for the Black Friday weekend. But what are the best Black Friday PS5 deals?
We’ve seen the PS5 bundled in with popular games such as Call of Duty, God of War and FIFA 23. This is not only a great opportunity to save money, but is also a great Christmas gift for fans of those titles.
Already own a PS5? No problem, as we’ve also included discounts for the DualSense controller and several games. Some excellent games are even available for less than £20, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and CyberPunk 2077.
We’ve rounded up the very best Black Friday PS5 deals that we’ve seen throughout the weekend just below, saving you time on shopping around and visiting multiple online retailers.
Best Black Friday PS5 Deals
- PS5 console + God of War Ragnarok + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II + £10 gift card – Was £609.98, Now £592.85
- PS5 console + FIFA 23 + Uncharted collection + DualSense controller – Was £582.97, Now £576.85
- PS5 console + God of War Ragnarok + £10 gift card – Now £539.85
- £100 PlayStation Store Gift Card – Was £100, Now £89.85
- DualSense Midnight Black Controller – Was £59.99, Now £44.99
- FIFA 23 – Was £69.99, Was £46.99
- The Last of Us Part I – Was £69.99, Now £41.99
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5) – Was £34.99, Now £24.99
- Gotham Knights (PS5) – Was £49.95, Now £29.95
- Alan Wake Remastered – Was £24.99, Now £12.98
- CyberPunk 2077 – Was £18.95, Now £15
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Was £59.99, Now £29.99
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Was £20.68, Now £14.99
- Sonic Frontiers – Was £54.99, Now £34.99
- A Plague Tale: Requiem – Was £49.99, Now £32.99
FAQs
It’s unfortunately not possible to get the PS5 at a cheaper price than the £479.99 RRP. There are discounts, but only for bundles rather than the console itself. The Digital Edition of the PS5 is slightly more affordable, but is seemingly out of stock in most retailers.
Amazon seems to be the most reliable place to find PS5 stock, although it’s worth checking out the official PlayStation online store too.
Sony has not confirmed that a PS5 Pro is on the way. We’d guess that Sony does have plans for a Pro edition, since it previously launched a PS4 Pro. That said, if it ever does hit stores, it will likely be a few years away.