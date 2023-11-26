Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X deal is not to be missed this Black Friday

If you want to build a powerful PC on the cheap these days, certain Ryzen 5000 series chips are the way to go, and this Amazon deal for Black Friday gives you a prime opportunity.

AMD’s most affordable 8 core and 16 thread CPU, the Ryzen 7 5700X is down to £159.98 from the big online retailer, which is a great price on such a capable chip, and makes for a great choice for any PC builder wanting to get some of the best bang for the buck.

If this isn’t the deal for you though, then it’s worth checking out the Trusted roundup of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen this weekend. We may be entering into the last knockings, so it’s worth taking a look.

As the most affordable 8 core and 16 thread CPU in AMD’s Ryzen 5000 lineup, the 5700X is a solid choice for more intensive workloads such as content creation and AAA gaming, giving you more capacity for those workloads compared to some of AMD’s lower-end options. To get better performance, you will be spending a fair amount more for one of AMD’s -X3D chips specifically designed for gaming, which then also compromises performance in other areas to a degree, such as for content creation workloads including video encoding. For generalists, the 5700X is a great chip to use for a new build or to upgrade an existing one.

It’s also worth noting that opting for the 5700X for a new processor for your new build also opens you up to an affordable ecosystem awash with capable B550 and X570 chipset motherboards which won’t cost the earth, as well as DDR4 RAM which is peanuts, and PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs which are continuously coming down in price, as our roundup of the best Black Friday SSD deals demonstrates. In short, therefore, the 5700X offers great performance for its low price, and inserts you into an ecosystem with lots of affordable choices for other components, too.

