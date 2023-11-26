Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

The 2nd gen Echo Show 8 is half price for Black Friday

Hannah Davies
The Echo Show 8 (2nd generation) has hit its lowest price ever in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Shop now to save a huge 50% on the Alexa-powered smart display.

The 2nd gen Echo Show 8 has plummeted to just £59.99 for a limited time, meaning you’ll save £60 by shopping today compared to the smart display’s usual £119.99 RRP.

Grab the 2nd gen Amazon Echo Show 8 now for just £59.99, a whopping 50% off the original price. Save £60 on the Alex-powered smart display compared to its £119.99 RRP. You don’t want to miss this incredible deal.

Not only is this a brilliant saving but this is also the lowest we’ve seen the Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) drop in price since it launched two years ago.

You’ll want to act fast, however. This offer ends on December 1, meaning you don’t have long to get your hands on this nifty smart display for less.

Is the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation) worth buying?

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation) hero
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Highly Recommended

The best all-round smart display

Pros

  • Great value
  • Powerful audio
  • Excellent price
  • Clever new camera

Cons

  • Can only use camera view when it’s light
  • Relatively low price
  • Huge range of features
  • Comfortably balances size against screen viewing comfort
  • Most of the features of the larger Echo Show 10
  • Slightly faster processor and higher-resolution webcam compared to last year’s model
  • Same design as last year’s model with minor cosmetic changes
  • Available in black and white
  • New 13-megapixel camera for better video chats
  • Can be used as a make-shift video camera
  • Great audio quality with decent bass

The Echo Show 8 (2nd generation) is an 8-inch smart display that packs many of the same features found on the larger Echo Show 10.

The smart display includes a 13-megapixel camera for hopping on video calls and delivers powerful audio with decent bass.

If you’re looking for a great value smart display, you can’t go wrong with this deal on the 2nd gen Echo Show 8.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation) review

Looking for a different deal?

Amazon recently released the Echo Show 8 (3rd generation). If you’re in search of the latest model, check out this 20% saving on the 2023 smart display.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.