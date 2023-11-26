The 2nd gen Echo Show 8 is half price for Black Friday
The Echo Show 8 (2nd generation) has hit its lowest price ever in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Shop now to save a huge 50% on the Alexa-powered smart display.
The 2nd gen Echo Show 8 has plummeted to just £59.99 for a limited time, meaning you’ll save £60 by shopping today compared to the smart display’s usual £119.99 RRP.
Save 50% on the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)
Grab the 2nd gen Amazon Echo Show 8 now for just £59.99, a whopping 50% off the original price. Save £60 on the Alex-powered smart display compared to its £119.99 RRP. You don’t want to miss this incredible deal.
- Amazon
- Was £119.99
- £59.99
Not only is this a brilliant saving but this is also the lowest we’ve seen the Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) drop in price since it launched two years ago.
You’ll want to act fast, however. This offer ends on December 1, meaning you don’t have long to get your hands on this nifty smart display for less.
Is the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation) worth buying?
The best all-round smart display
Pros
- Great value
- Powerful audio
- Excellent price
- Clever new camera
Cons
- Can only use camera view when it’s light
- Relatively low price
- Huge range of features
- Comfortably balances size against screen viewing comfort
- Most of the features of the larger Echo Show 10
- Slightly faster processor and higher-resolution webcam compared to last year’s model
- Same design as last year’s model with minor cosmetic changes
- Available in black and white
- New 13-megapixel camera for better video chats
- Can be used as a make-shift video camera
- Great audio quality with decent bass
The Echo Show 8 (2nd generation) is an 8-inch smart display that packs many of the same features found on the larger Echo Show 10.
The smart display includes a 13-megapixel camera for hopping on video calls and delivers powerful audio with decent bass.
If you’re looking for a great value smart display, you can’t go wrong with this deal on the 2nd gen Echo Show 8.
If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation) review
Looking for a different deal?
Amazon recently released the Echo Show 8 (3rd generation). If you’re in search of the latest model, check out this 20% saving on the 2023 smart display.
