Amazon has slashed its newest smart display by 20% for Black Friday

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Black Friday 2023 is finally here, and oh boy, is it a doozy – especially over at retail giant Amazon, where the company is not only heavily discounting popular products but even its own Echo devices. That makes it a particularly good time to pick up an Amazon Echo device, be it the compact Echo Dot or a bigger Echo Show smart display.

If you’re interested in the latter, you’ll be happy to know that Amazon has lobbed 20% off the £149.99 Amazon Echo Show 8, bringing it down to a much more tempting £119.99.

Save £30 on the Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen), bringing it down to an unbeatable price of £119.99. In fact, this is the cheapest the smart display has been since its launch in late September, making it a particularly tempting option.

The £30 discount represents a pretty solid saving, especially when you consider the Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd-gen) was only released in the UK in late September 2023. That means you’re getting the very latest in Amazon’s smart display tech at a solid discount.

In fact, looking at Amazon product tracker Keepa, you can see that the current £119.99 price is the lowest the Amazon Echo Show 8 has been since launch in late September, making it a particular stand-out deal from the retailer.

Is the Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) worth buying?

Recommended

A pretty substantial upgrade

Pros

  • Faster processor
  • Improved audio
  • Smart personalisation via Adaptive Content
  • Zigbee, Thread and Matter support

Cons

  • Same resolution as previous version
  • Some options fiddly to access
  • The Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) has improved smart home skills with the inclusion of Matter, Thread, and Zigbee.
  • It has performance and audio boosts over its predecessor.
  • The display is still a bit bland.
  • There are some UI tweaks needed to make the most of the new hardware.
  • Overall, it is a solid option for Alexa enthusiasts.
  • The design features a curvier form factor and an edge-to-edge glass front.
  • It has volume and mute controls on top and a physical camera shutter.
  • The processor has been upgraded for snappy responsiveness to voice commands and touch interactions.
  • The Adaptive Content feature customizes the homescreen based on your location within the room.
  • It serves as a strong candidate for a primary speaker in specific settings due to improved performance and impressive audio quality.

While some year-on-year upgrades are more iterative, that’s certainly not the case with the new Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd-gen), which boasts a number of improvements over its predecessor.

That’s not only true of the design, with a curvier form factor and an edge-to-edge glass front that hides the 8-inch display within, but areas like audio performance with notable boosts on offer.

It’s also faster than its predecessor, delivering a more rapid experience when swiping around the smart display and when asking Alexa questions, further improved by the Adaptive Content feature that customises your home screen based on the location within the room.

Essenitally, it’s a strong candidate not only for a smart display but a primary speaker in your home, with both improved performance and audio prowess. At its discounted £119.99, it’s an incredibly tempting option.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) review.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

