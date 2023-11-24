Save 28% on the Apple Pencil (1st gen) this Black Friday

Amazon has slashed the price of the Apple Pencil this Black Friday, bringing it down to a new low price.

During the Black Friday Amazon sale, the price of the Apple Pencil (1st generation) has been slashed by 28% – bringing it down to £79.

That’s a healthy reduction over the £109 retail price you’d pay if you picked this up from an Apple Store today. It’s also the cheapest price we’ve seen this drop to on Amazon in the past few months, with previous lows being around the £94 mark.

If this deal isn’t for you, our Best Black Friday deals live blog will help you find the right savings.

£109

£79 View Deal

This is the first Apple Pencil with a Lightning port and comes with the USB-C adapter required for this to work with the latest iPad 10. It is also compatible with the following iPads: iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd, 1st generation); iPad Pro 10.5-inch; iPad Pro 9.7-inch; iPad Air (3rd generation); iPad (9th, 8th, 7th, 6th generation); iPad mini (5th generation)

Is this deal not for you?

If this deal isn’t the one you’re looking for, we’ve some other fantastic Black Friday which you can see below. If you’re on the hunt for more Apple deals, our Apple Black Friday deals page has a load more savings from the Black Friday period.