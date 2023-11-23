Best Apple Black Friday Deals 2023: iPhones, Macs, AirPods and cheap iPads
Black Friday is the absolute best time of year to buy a new gadget, and the same applies to Apple’s products if you’re after a big discount ahead of Christmas.
You may struggle to find any deals on the official Apple store, but fortunately, plenty of third-party retailers have slashed the price on various Apple gadgets, from iPhones and iPads, to AirPods and Macs.
We’ve searched the web for the very best Apple products so you can know for sure that you’re getting the best bang for your buck. We’ll be updating this list throughout the week too, to make sure we don’t miss any new deals.
Keep scrolling down for all of the best Apple Black Friday deals we’ve been able to find. And if you can’t find a deal that takes your fancy, make sure to head over to our best Black Friday deals round-up, which includes massive savings on products from other iconic brands.
Best Apple Black Friday deals
- Save 20% on Air Tags 4-pack – Now £95
- AirPods 3 – Save £20, now £149
- iPhone 15 Pro: £29 upfront, £49 per month with unlimited data
- Save 36% on the Apple Pencil 2 – Now £89
- Save 34% – Apple Magic Mouse now £65 (was £95)
- Was £109, now £79 – Apple Pencil deal
- Get the AirPods Pro 2 for just £199!
- Save £100 on the Apple Watch Ultra – now £599
Best iPhone deals
If you’ve got your eye on a smartphone, here are the best deals we’ve seen so far.
- iPhone 15 Pro: £29 upfront, £49 per month with unlimited data
- iPhone 15: £129 upfront, £29.99 per month with 250GB data
- iPhone 14 Plus: Now £749 SIM-free (Was £799)
- iPhone 14: £9 upfront, £29.99 per month with 250GB data
- iPhone 13: no upfront fee, £30 per month with 100GB data
- iPhone 13 Mini: £55 upfront, £24 per month with 400GB of data
- iPhone 12: No upfront fee, £25 per month with unlimited data
- iPhone 12 (refurbished): £9 upfront, £21.99 per month with
Best Apple Watch Black Friday deals
See below for all the best Apple Watch deals we’ve seen so far.
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 Deal – Save $60, now $739
- Save £100 on the Apple Watch Ultra – now £599
- Apple Watch Series 8 Cellular – Now £379
Best Apple AirPods Black Friday Deals
Best iPad deals
If you’re hoping for an iPad, here are a few of the best savings we’ve spotted so far. We’ve also got savings on accessories.
- Save 36% on the Apple Pencil 2 – Now £89
- Was £499, now £437 – Save big on iPad 10
- Save 24% on the Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9-inch
Best Mac deals
Apple produces some of the best laptops in the world, so we’ve made sure to cover all the biggest MacBook discounts:
You might like…
Live Blog
Avoid the Apple price rises with this iPad Mini Black Friday deal
Apple upped a load of its prices recently, including to the entire iPad family – but you don’t need to pay that to bag yourself an iPad Mini.
This Amazon saving ditches that hefty price rise and also chops an extra £20 off the original price. That means you can bag the iPad Mini 6 for £459 – a 19% saving from Apple’s current price.