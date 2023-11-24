Now’s your chance to snatch the M2 MacBook Air for significantly less

Apple isn’t a brand that’s lavish with applying savings to its products so when a big discount comes down to a Mac, it’s worth paying attention to. This M2 MacBook Air is a refurbished model from Currys, but it remains worth your consideration.

M3 may be on the horizon but the M2 MacBook Air remains Apple’s latest and greatest student-friendly laptop, and it’s hugely reduced right now. The M2 MacBook Air is now £870.20, that’s £238 off its typical price with code BUYBETTER20 on Ebay.

Get a refurbished MacBook Air M2 for £871 You can save a whopping £238 on a refurbished M2 Air right now, available from Currys Clearance over on Ebay. Use code BUYBETTER20 to grab the extra savings. Ebay

Save £238

Now £870.20 View Deal

Refurbished models are becoming a more and more intriguing option, with laptop prices rising across the board of late. Refurbished models sold by Apple are particularly high quality, while this one comes courtesy of Currys. With an “Excellent – Refurbished” rating, it means that “This item has been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by a quality-vetted seller.” It typically costs £1,109 but had been reduced to £942.65 before the special Ebay code brought it down to today’s low price.

Is the Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022) worth buying?

A fantastic machine that comes at a steep price Pros Fantastic performance

Sleek, updated design

Excellent keyboard and trackpad

Long battery life Cons Expensive starting price and upgrades

More colours would have been nice

The M1 version remains an excellent buy for less

The M1 MacBook Air was already an excellent device but the M2 levelled things up with a boost in performance and, more notably, a design refresh. The new updated design ditched the classic wedge for something more boxy and professional. The performance of this latest MacBook Air offers dominant productivity and lets you dabble in creative work, all without a fan. There is stunningly long battery life, alongside a great keyboard and trackpad. Using this device is a joy.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022) review.

Looking for a different deal?

If a refurbished MacBook Air M2 isn’t quite your bag, a fresh new MacBook Air M1 is available on sale for £799. For more deals across many categories, have a gander at our Black Friday Deals roundup.

