This MacBook Air M1 deal is my favourite Black Friday saving so far

Max Parker
I still think the MacBook M1 is one of the best laptops you can buy, and it’s even easier to recommend at this price.

Apple sells the MacBook Air M1 for £999, however Amazon has the same model available now for £200 less. At £799, this is an absolute steal.

While it’s not marked as a true Black Friday deal on Amazon, there’s no clue how long this deal will stick around.

Is the MacBook Air (M1) worth buying?

View from top, of front side of a silver-gray Macbook Air M1 resting on a wooden table
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

How does the M1 MacBook fare two years after release?

Pros

  • It’s so fast thanks to M1
  • Exceptional battery life
  • Strong app support
  • Great keyboard

Cons

  • Poor webcam
  • Same design as before
  • Poorly positioned (and only two) USB ports

When it was released, the M1 chip powering this MacBook Air heralded a new era for laptops at this price. The performance was unmatched by similar machines, as was the battery life. There have been newer models since, but for the price this M1 Air remains a fantastic choice for a whole load of people.

The display is bright and sharp, the keyboard feels great to type and the aluminium design is classy and timeless. There are 2 USB-C ports, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive MacBook Air (M1) review

