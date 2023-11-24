Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Nothing Phone (1) just tumbled to £299 for Black Friday

Launched at an already good price for a phone with these specs and features – Amazon has slashed the price of the Nothing Phone (1) down to £299 for Black Friday.

That’s a 33% discount over the stated RRP of £449, however we’d say that’s pushing it slightly as the phone tends to go for around £349 on Amazon.

That makes this more of a £50 reduction. For £299 though, this is an excellent phone.

The star attraction here is the clever transparent design, which allows a selection of LED lights through. Nothing calls this the Glyph interface, and it combines the lights with notifications on your phone. It’s fun, if a little gimmicky.

Don’t completely judge the Nothing Phone (1) on the Glyph though, it’s good elsewhere. It looks nice, has a capable mid-range Snapdragon processor and a fast 120Hz display that looked really good in our in-depth testing.

In our review, we said “Brushing away the hype, the Nothing Phone (1) is a good mid-range Android phone. For £399 you’re getting a nice screen, versatile camera, a day-long battery and a unique design.”

