Get extra storage on the iPhone 14 for next to nothing

Apple has stuck to a default 129GB storage for its base iPhones for a couple of years, but this deal gets you a boost to 256GB on the cheap.

Mobile Phones Direct is currently offering a ‘Like New’ iPhone 14 256GB for £35 a month, with a £39 upfront fee. This is only £20 more upfront than the 128GB version.

You’re also getting a whopping 300GB of 5G data to use every month over the course of the 24 month contract, plus all the minutes and texts you need. The contract is on O2 and includes benefits like O2 Wi-Fi and O2 Priority.

Not a huge upgrade on the iPhone 13, yet it's still a great phone Pros Clever safety features

Very good battery life

Reliable camera

Fun colours Cons Stuck on a 60Hz display

Minimal differences to the iPhone 13

The iPhone 14 is a reliable smartphone with a great screen, versatile cameras that shoot excellent pictures in all conditions and welcome additions like an IP68 rating, wireless charging and MagSafe. Our expert reviewer was impressed by the battery life, along with the clever array of safety features.

