Get extra storage on the iPhone 14 for next to nothing
Apple has stuck to a default 129GB storage for its base iPhones for a couple of years, but this deal gets you a boost to 256GB on the cheap.
Mobile Phones Direct is currently offering a ‘Like New’ iPhone 14 256GB for £35 a month, with a £39 upfront fee. This is only £20 more upfront than the 128GB version.
You’re also getting a whopping 300GB of 5G data to use every month over the course of the 24 month contract, plus all the minutes and texts you need. The contract is on O2 and includes benefits like O2 Wi-Fi and O2 Priority.
Get extra storage on the iPhone 14 for next to nothing
Mobile Phones Direct currently offers a ‘Like New’ iPhone 14 256GB for £35 a month, with a £39 upfront fee. This is only £20 more upfront than the 128GB version.
- Mobile Phones Direct
- £39 upfront
- £35 a month
If this deal isn’t for you then we’ve got you covered. We’re highlighting all the best Amazon Black Friday deals and the best Black Friday deals.
Not a huge upgrade on the iPhone 13, yet it's still a great phone
Pros
- Clever safety features
- Very good battery life
- Reliable camera
- Fun colours
Cons
- Stuck on a 60Hz display
- Minimal differences to the iPhone 13
The iPhone 14 is a reliable smartphone with a great screen, versatile cameras that shoot excellent pictures in all conditions and welcome additions like an IP68 rating, wireless charging and MagSafe. Our expert reviewer was impressed by the battery life, along with the clever array of safety features.
Our favourite Black Friday deals
- Pixel 8 Pro with 250GB data – £149 upfront and just £29.99 a month
- Pixel 7a with 250GB data – £9 upfront and just £17.99 a month
- Honor 90 SIM-Free Smartphone – Was £449.99, now £229.99
- Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds – Previously £259, now just £219
- Ninja 3-in-1 Toaster – Was £149, now just £129
- Oral B Pro 3 3500 Electric Toothbrush – Was £99.99, now just £34.99
- Nothing Phone (2) SIM-Free – Was £629, now just £549
- Xbox Series X Console – Was £479.99, now just £359.99
- EA Sports FC 24 with PS5 DualSense Controller – Was £99.99, now £64.99
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS5) – Was £44.99, now just £29.99
- Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum – Was £399.99, now £269.99
- Ticwatch Pro 5 – Was £329.99, now £229.99 (with coupon appli