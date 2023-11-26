Forget the Velvetiser, this Lavazza milk frother makes hot chocolate and cappuccinos
If you’re looking to craft barista-quality drinks at home, we’ve got you sorted with this Black Friday deal on the Lavazza A Modo Mio Milk Easy milk frother.
Head to Amazon now to bag this stylish milk frother for just £48.99 and save 29% compared to its usual £69 RRP. That’s £20 off for a limited time only.
The Lavazza A Modo Mio milk frother is now less than £50
If the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is out of budget this winter, the Lavazza A Modo Mio offers a similarly elegant design and can be used to craft smooth hot chocolate in a flash.
Of course, the A Modo Mio is also brilliant at steaming milk, creating the perfect frothed milk for your cappuccino or other coffee drinks.
The controls are easy with one multifunction button to begin frothing and create a variety of hot and cold milk-based recipes. The device even has a transparent lid so you can watch your milk as it’s frothed to perfection.
