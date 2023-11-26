Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Forget the Velvetiser, this Lavazza milk frother makes hot chocolate and cappuccinos

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking to craft barista-quality drinks at home, we’ve got you sorted with this Black Friday deal on the Lavazza A Modo Mio Milk Easy milk frother.

Head to Amazon now to bag this stylish milk frother for just £48.99 and save 29% compared to its usual £69 RRP. That’s £20 off for a limited time only.  

The Lavazza A Modo Mio milk frother is now less than £50

The Lavazza A Modo Mio milk frother is now less than £50

The Lavazza A Modo Mio Milk Easy milk frother has plummeted to just £48.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s a huge 30% chunk off its usual price of £69, saving you £20 when you shop today.

  • Amazon
  • Was £69
  • £48.99
View Deal

If the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is out of budget this winter, the Lavazza A Modo Mio offers a similarly elegant design and can be used to craft smooth hot chocolate in a flash.

Of course, the A Modo Mio is also brilliant at steaming milk, creating the perfect frothed milk for your cappuccino or other coffee drinks.

The controls are easy with one multifunction button to begin frothing and create a variety of hot and cold milk-based recipes. The device even has a transparent lid so you can watch your milk as it’s frothed to perfection.

Looking for a different deal? 

The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser has also fallen to £50 in this eBay refurbished deal, or £89 brand new in this Amazon bundle.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

Samsung Galaxy S23 Deal: No upfront cost, unlimited data and £100 cashback

Samsung Galaxy S23 Deal: No upfront cost, unlimited data and £100 cashback

Max Parker 32 mins ago
Save £20 on the latest Kindle Kids in time for Christmas

Save £20 on the latest Kindle Kids in time for Christmas

Hannah Davies 43 mins ago
Logitech’s high performance gaming mouse is 66% off right now

Logitech’s high performance gaming mouse is 66% off right now

Nick Rayner 54 mins ago
This is the only Black Friday discount we’ve seen on the PSVR2

This is the only Black Friday discount we’ve seen on the PSVR2

Adam Speight 1 hour ago
Apple TV 4K is available for under £75 – but you’ll need to be quick

Apple TV 4K is available for under £75 – but you’ll need to be quick

Max Parker 2 hours ago
This Logitech mouse is ideal for travel and you can bag it for under £35

This Logitech mouse is ideal for travel and you can bag it for under £35

Reece Bithrey 2 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.