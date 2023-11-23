Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Treat yourself with the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser Black Friday bundle

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Treat yourself or a loved one to silky smooth hot chocolate this Black Friday with this tempting deal on the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser Starter Kit.

The starter kit, which includes ten satchets of hot chocolate, has dropped to just £89.98 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s a sweet £19.97 saving compared to the usual price of this bundle.

This Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser bundle has seen a Black Friday price drop

This Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser bundle has seen a Black Friday price drop

The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser makes the perfect Christmas gift with this Black Friday bundle. Save £19.97 on the hot chocolate maker, two ceramic cups and ten satchets of chocolate when you shop today and pay just £89.98.

  • Amazon
  • Was £109.95
  • £89.98
View Deal

This is the lowest we’ve seen the Velvetiser bundle drop on Amazon since April, making now a great time to pounce if you want to get the hot chocolate maker for cheap.

The Velvetiser is a stylish countertop kitchen appliance from Hotel Chocolat designed to make velvety smooth hot chocolate in less than three minutes.

All you need to do is combine dairy or plant milk with Hotel Chocolat’s real chocolate flakes and press a button. Once it’s done, you can serve your liquid chocolate hot or iced.

This particular bundle includes the Velvetiser, two ceramic cups and ten satchets of hot chocolate flakes in a range of flavours, including milky, salted caramel, 70% classic, hazelnut and 85% dark.

The Velvetiser is also easy to clean by running the machine with water and a drop of washing-up liquid.

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re looking to take your kitchen to the next level this Black Friday, don’t miss this deal on the Ninja Dual Basket Air Fryer.

Our favourite Black Friday deals: 

Below you’ll find some of the favourite Black Friday deals that our team of experts has found so far.

You might like…

Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro drops to £380 SIM free

Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro drops to £380 SIM free

Max Parker 2 mins ago
Huawei Watch GT 4’s Black Friday bundle is an easy win

Huawei Watch GT 4’s Black Friday bundle is an easy win

Thomas Deehan 3 mins ago
Galaxy Watch 6 is at its lowest price for Black Friday

Galaxy Watch 6 is at its lowest price for Black Friday

Jon Mundy 6 mins ago
The Pixel Tablet finally has its first Black Friday discount

The Pixel Tablet finally has its first Black Friday discount

Lewis Painter 8 mins ago
Huawei just made its Matebook D15 a top value-for-money laptop

Huawei just made its Matebook D15 a top value-for-money laptop

Nick Rayner 8 mins ago
This Black Friday deal just made the Honor 90 unmissable

This Black Friday deal just made the Honor 90 unmissable

Max Parker 34 mins ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.