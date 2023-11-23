Treat yourself with the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser Black Friday bundle

Treat yourself or a loved one to silky smooth hot chocolate this Black Friday with this tempting deal on the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser Starter Kit.

The starter kit, which includes ten satchets of hot chocolate, has dropped to just £89.98 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s a sweet £19.97 saving compared to the usual price of this bundle.

This Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser bundle has seen a Black Friday price drop The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser makes the perfect Christmas gift with this Black Friday bundle. Save £19.97 on the hot chocolate maker, two ceramic cups and ten satchets of chocolate when you shop today and pay just £89.98. Amazon

Was £109.95

£89.98 View Deal

This is the lowest we’ve seen the Velvetiser bundle drop on Amazon since April, making now a great time to pounce if you want to get the hot chocolate maker for cheap.

The Velvetiser is a stylish countertop kitchen appliance from Hotel Chocolat designed to make velvety smooth hot chocolate in less than three minutes.

All you need to do is combine dairy or plant milk with Hotel Chocolat’s real chocolate flakes and press a button. Once it’s done, you can serve your liquid chocolate hot or iced.

This particular bundle includes the Velvetiser, two ceramic cups and ten satchets of hot chocolate flakes in a range of flavours, including milky, salted caramel, 70% classic, hazelnut and 85% dark.

The Velvetiser is also easy to clean by running the machine with water and a drop of washing-up liquid.

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re looking to take your kitchen to the next level this Black Friday, don’t miss this deal on the Ninja Dual Basket Air Fryer.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

Below you’ll find some of the favourite Black Friday deals that our team of experts has found so far.