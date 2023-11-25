Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Stay warm this winter with 49% off the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser

The ever-popular Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser has plummeted to just £50.59 in eBay’s Black Friday sale.

That’s a 49% saving compared to the Velvetiser’s usual £99.99 price, leaving you with £49.40 in your pocket ahead of Christmas. Make sure to enter code OFFER8 at checkout to get the full discount.

This particular deal is on a refurbished Velvetiser in excellent condition. To meet this standard, the appliance must show minimal wear and work like new.

The Velvetiser also comes with a 12-month warranty, making refurbished a safe bet for anyone at all hesitant to shop the sustainable route.

Finally, eBay has sweetened the deal by throwing in two ceramic cups worth £20 completely free of charge.

The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is a stylish countertop appliance that allows you to make barista-grade hot chocolate in less than three minutes.

The Velvetiser is incredibly easy to use with just one button and uses real grated chocolate flakes, along with your choice of dairy or plant-based milk.

It’s also easy to clean thanks to the removable whisk and non-stick coating.

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’d prefer a brand new Velvetiser, check out this Black Friday deal on Amazon’s Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser bundle with two ceramic cups and ten sachets of chocolate.

