Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Forget GoPro, the Insta360 Ace Pro has its first discount

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If the GoPro Hero 12 Creator’s Edition deal we recently shared is out of your budget, that doesn’t mean you can’t get a brilliant new action cam for less.

It’s been just under a week since the Insta360 Ace Pro launched but that doesn’t mean the 8K action cam is exempt from the Black Friday fun.

Save £75 on the Insta360 Ace Pro with this code

Save £75 on the Insta360 Ace Pro with this code

The Insta360 Ace Pro has dropped to just £384 on eBay this Black Friday. Enter code BUYBETTER20 to take advantage of this offer and save £75 compared to the 8K action cam’s £459 RRP.

  • eBay
  • Was £459
  • £384
View Deal

Head to eBay now to bag the brand new action cam for just £384 down from £459. All you need to do is enter code BUYBETTER20 at checkout to save £75 today.

Is the Insta360 Ace Pro worth buying? 

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

There’s loads to like about Insta360’s spirited GoPro Hero rival

Pros

  • Front-facing flip screen
  • Strong low-light performance
  • Good software and companion app

Cons

  • Mounting clip can be a bit fussy
  • No 10-bit video option

The Ace Pro is the latest action camera from Insta360, delivering a robust, waterproof design and a 1/1.3-inch sensor for sharp image quality and strong low-light performance.

The action cam is capable of capturing 8K video at up to 24p, or 4K at up to 30p. It can also record 4K/120p slo-mo and snap 48-megapixel stills.

One unique feature here is the 2.4-inch touchscreen which flips up to face forward.

The camera supports voice and gesture controls and includes a long list of useful features, including TimeShift, Dynamic Time-Lapse, Starlapse, Loop Recording to turn the camera into a dashcam and Pre-Recording to capture the 15/30 seconds before you hit record.

There are also some neat tricks available through the Insta360 app, including Invisible Selfie Stick, AI Warp and Motion Blur.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Insta360 Ace Pro review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’d rather get your hands on the latest GoPro this Black Friday, don’t miss this deal on the GoPro Hero 12, now just £339.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

Sony’s top gaming headset is 33% off on Amazon

Sony’s top gaming headset is 33% off on Amazon

Adam Speight 5 mins ago
Amazon’s Audible audiobook service is 60% off for Black Friday

Amazon’s Audible audiobook service is 60% off for Black Friday

Max Parker 14 mins ago
Grab more than £600 off this high-end Lenovo gaming laptop

Grab more than £600 off this high-end Lenovo gaming laptop

Nick Rayner 30 mins ago
Get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for this bargain Black Friday price

Get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for this bargain Black Friday price

Max Parker 40 mins ago
The GoPro Hero 12 Black Creator Edition is the perfect bundle this Black Friday

The GoPro Hero 12 Black Creator Edition is the perfect bundle this Black Friday

Hannah Davies 53 mins ago
Amazon is giving away its Music Unlimited service for free for 3 months

Amazon is giving away its Music Unlimited service for free for 3 months

Max Parker 1 hour ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.