Forget GoPro, the Insta360 Ace Pro has its first discount

If the GoPro Hero 12 Creator’s Edition deal we recently shared is out of your budget, that doesn’t mean you can’t get a brilliant new action cam for less.

It’s been just under a week since the Insta360 Ace Pro launched but that doesn’t mean the 8K action cam is exempt from the Black Friday fun.

Was £459

£384 View Deal

Head to eBay now to bag the brand new action cam for just £384 down from £459. All you need to do is enter code BUYBETTER20 at checkout to save £75 today.

Is the Insta360 Ace Pro worth buying?

There’s loads to like about Insta360’s spirited GoPro Hero rival Pros Front-facing flip screen

Strong low-light performance

Good software and companion app Cons Mounting clip can be a bit fussy

No 10-bit video option

The Ace Pro is the latest action camera from Insta360, delivering a robust, waterproof design and a 1/1.3-inch sensor for sharp image quality and strong low-light performance.

The action cam is capable of capturing 8K video at up to 24p, or 4K at up to 30p. It can also record 4K/120p slo-mo and snap 48-megapixel stills.

One unique feature here is the 2.4-inch touchscreen which flips up to face forward.

The camera supports voice and gesture controls and includes a long list of useful features, including TimeShift, Dynamic Time-Lapse, Starlapse, Loop Recording to turn the camera into a dashcam and Pre-Recording to capture the 15/30 seconds before you hit record.

There are also some neat tricks available through the Insta360 app, including Invisible Selfie Stick, AI Warp and Motion Blur.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Insta360 Ace Pro review.

