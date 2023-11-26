The GoPro Hero 12 Black Creator Edition is the perfect bundle this Black Friday

Get everything you could possibly need to get started vlogging this winter with this Black Friday deal on the GoPro Hero 12 Black Creator Edition.

The bundle includes the latest GoPro Hero 12 Black, a tripod battery grip, the media mod, the light mod, an extra Enduro battery and a carry case.

Right now, you can get all of the above for as little as £499. That’s a £100 discount on the 2-month-old action cam and accessories compared to its usual £599.99 cost.

Was £599.99

£499 View Deal

As you can probably guess, this is the first major discount the GoPro Hero 12 Black Creator Edition has received since launching in September 2023.

If you’re hoping to bag the camera in time for Christmas, there’s been no better time.

The GoPro Hero 12 Black is a rugged action camera designed to capture crisp HDR 5.3K/60p video and sharp 27-megapixel stills.

The camera is packed with features, including HyperSmooth 6.0 image stabilisation, 8x slo-mo and a number of light painting effects.

The camera is also waterproof up to 33ft without any additional casing and supports a range of digital lenses.

If you don’t want all the accessories, we’ve also spotted a deal on the GoPro Hero 12 Black that brings the price of the action cam down to just £339.

