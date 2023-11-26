Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The GoPro Hero 12 Black Creator Edition is the perfect bundle this Black Friday

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Get everything you could possibly need to get started vlogging this winter with this Black Friday deal on the GoPro Hero 12 Black Creator Edition.

The bundle includes the latest GoPro Hero 12 Black, a tripod battery grip, the media mod, the light mod, an extra Enduro battery and a carry case.

Right now, you can get all of the above for as little as £499. That’s a £100 discount on the 2-month-old action cam and accessories compared to its usual £599.99 cost.

Save £100 on the GoPro Hero 12 Black Creator Edition

Save £100 on the GoPro Hero 12 Black Creator Edition

Amazon has slashed £100 off the price of the GoPro Hero 12 Black Creator Edition. Shop during Black Friday and get the action cam, tripod battery grip, media mod, light mod, Enduro battery and carry case all for just £499 down from £599.

  • Amazon
  • Was £599.99
  • £499
View Deal

As you can probably guess, this is the first major discount the GoPro Hero 12 Black Creator Edition has received since launching in September 2023.

If you’re hoping to bag the camera in time for Christmas, there’s been no better time.

The GoPro Hero 12 Black is a rugged action camera designed to capture crisp HDR 5.3K/60p video and sharp 27-megapixel stills.

The camera is packed with features, including HyperSmooth 6.0 image stabilisation, 8x slo-mo and a number of light painting effects.

The camera is also waterproof up to 33ft without any additional casing and supports a range of digital lenses.

Looking for a different deal? 

If you don’t want all the accessories, we’ve also spotted a deal on the GoPro Hero 12 Black that brings the price of the action cam down to just £339.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

Amazon is giving away its Music Unlimited service for free for 3 months

Amazon is giving away its Music Unlimited service for free for 3 months

Max Parker 15 mins ago
Lenovo’s compact gaming powerhouse is £350 off for Black Friday

Lenovo’s compact gaming powerhouse is £350 off for Black Friday

Adam Speight 31 mins ago
This Adobe Lightroom subscription is less than £5 a month – and includes 1TB of storage

This Adobe Lightroom subscription is less than £5 a month – and includes 1TB of storage

Max Parker 36 mins ago
The 2nd gen Echo Show 8 is half price for Black Friday

The 2nd gen Echo Show 8 is half price for Black Friday

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
Shark’s Black Friday deal makes cordless vacuums affordable

Shark’s Black Friday deal makes cordless vacuums affordable

Nick Rayner 1 hour ago
Black Friday Deals Live: Last chance bargains this Sunday

Black Friday Deals Live: Last chance bargains this Sunday

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.