Foget the Pixel 7a, the Honor 90 is just £299.99 right now

There aren’t many better phone deals available this Black Friday than this huge saving on the Honor 90.

Amazon has slashed 33% off the phone, which we loved when we reviewed it earlier in the year, bringing the price down to £299.

That’s a drop of £150.99 from the £449.99 RRP and £50 cheaper than we’ve seen the phone drop to on Amazon before.

This is the cheapest we’ve seen the Honor 90 drop to on Amazon, and it’s not even close. The previous low was £349 – £50 more than it’s on offer for now – and these have been short drops.

For most of the 172 days this phone has been available it has been sold for around £449 making this drop very welcome. It also helps it’s a phone we can easily recommend.

Is the Honor 90 worth buying?

Honor's latest mid-range phone impresses Pros One of the best screens at this price

Solid main camera

Reliable battery life Cons MagicOS is clunky

No wireless charging

Mono audio

The Honor 90 has one of the best screens you’ll find at this price thanks to the OLED tech, minuscule bezel and 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a 200MP main camera, paired with a 12MP ultra wide sensor and 2MP depth sensor. Inside you’ll find a huge 5000mAh battery that juices up via 66w charging.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Honor 90 review

