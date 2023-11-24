Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Foget the Pixel 7a, the Honor 90 is just £299.99 right now

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

There aren’t many better phone deals available this Black Friday than this huge saving on the Honor 90.

Amazon has slashed 33% off the phone, which we loved when we reviewed it earlier in the year, bringing the price down to £299.

That’s a drop of £150.99 from the £449.99 RRP and £50 cheaper than we’ve seen the phone drop to on Amazon before.

If this deal isn’t for you then we’ve got you covered. We’re highlighting all the best Amazon Black Friday deals and the best Black Friday deals, choosing the best ones we see so you don’t waste your money.

Huge £150.99 Discount: Get the Honor 90 Now for Only £299!

Huge £150.99 Discount: Get the Honor 90 Now for Only £299!

Snag an incredible deal on Amazon for the highly-rated Honor 90! It’s now just £299, a massive reduction of £150.99 or 33%. Don’t miss out on this powerful device at a bargain price.

  • Amazon
  • Save 33%
  • £299
View Deal

This is the cheapest we’ve seen the Honor 90 drop to on Amazon, and it’s not even close. The previous low was £349 – £50 more than it’s on offer for now – and these have been short drops.

For most of the 172 days this phone has been available it has been sold for around £449 making this drop very welcome. It also helps it’s a phone we can easily recommend.

Is the Honor 90 worth buying?

The lockscreen on the Honor 90
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Honor's latest mid-range phone impresses

Pros

  • One of the best screens at this price
  • Solid main camera
  • Reliable battery life

Cons

  • MagicOS is clunky
  • No wireless charging
  • Mono audio

The Honor 90 has one of the best screens you’ll find at this price thanks to the OLED tech, minuscule bezel and 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a 200MP main camera, paired with a 12MP ultra wide sensor and 2MP depth sensor. Inside you’ll find a huge 5000mAh battery that juices up via 66w charging.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Honor 90 review

Looking for a different deal?

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

This Black Friday bargain gets you 50GB data for £8

This Black Friday bargain gets you 50GB data for £8

Nick Rayner 9 mins ago
Black Friday Vacuum Cleaner Deals: Discounts on Dyson, Shark and more

Black Friday Vacuum Cleaner Deals: Discounts on Dyson, Shark and more

Hannah Davies 23 mins ago
Sonos One SL is now cheaper than the Sonos Roam

Sonos One SL is now cheaper than the Sonos Roam

Kob Monney 26 mins ago
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday SSD Deals

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday SSD Deals

Adam Speight 26 mins ago
Bag this Currys laptop bargain for under £400

Bag this Currys laptop bargain for under £400

Reece Bithrey 30 mins ago
Amazon beats Google with this Black Friday Pixel 7a deal

Amazon beats Google with this Black Friday Pixel 7a deal

Max Parker 50 mins ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.