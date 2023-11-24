Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Currys has won Black Friday with this PS5 Slim banger

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

You read that right, you can already get a discount on the new slimmer version of the PS5 (Disc Edition) and it’s not even out yet. Currys has a delightful £20 off right now, but only until midnight.

Mercifully, the launch of the new PS5 didn’t see a price bump from the previous model and, now, Currys has slashed the price ahead of launch. The new Sony PlayStation 5 (Disc Edition) is now £459, with code SLIM20.

Pre-order the new PS5 Slim and grab £20 off with this code

Pre-order the new PS5 Slim and grab £20 off with this code

You can already get a discount on the new PS5 and it’s not even out yet. Nab it for £459 over at Currys with code SLIM20.

  • Currys
  • Save £20
  • Now £459
View Deal

It’s not hard to see how this is a good deal as it’s the very first discount we’ve seen on the brand spanking new PS5. Starting at a cost of £479, it may not be a huge discount, but it’s a delight to see a cool £20 off.

The new PS5 is available with or without a removable disc drive, with this particular model being the disc version. The main other difference is the size, despite Sony not officially calling this a “Slim” model. This console comes in at 3.2kg, down 18% from the hefty original. It’s also around 30% in terms of volume. You also get boosted storage compared to the launch PS5, which offers up 825GB. You’ll find a 1TB drive in the new model.

The rest of the specifications remain the same, but all this means you still get access to the quality range of games available on the PS5. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is its most recent smash hit, with the excellent God of War: Ragnarok at your fingertips too. The hardware itself is capable of both 8K graphics, HDR visuals and comes with the impressive DualSense controller alongside.

Looking for a different deal?

Not convinced by the new PS5 offering? It may be older but the Xbox Series X is down to under £350 for Black Friday. We also have rounded up plenty more deals, so take a look at our Black Friday Deals page which is being constantly updated.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

You can get the Apple Watch Ultra for £480 with this special voucher

You can get the Apple Watch Ultra for £480 with this special voucher

Max Parker 5 mins ago
Forget the iPad, the Honor Pad X9 is now much cheaper

Forget the iPad, the Honor Pad X9 is now much cheaper

Nick Rayner 6 mins ago
Ninja’s 14-in-1 air fryer just got an unbelievable discount

Ninja’s 14-in-1 air fryer just got an unbelievable discount

Hannah Davies 57 mins ago
Nothing Phone (1) just tumbled to £299 for Black Friday

Nothing Phone (1) just tumbled to £299 for Black Friday

Max Parker 1 hour ago
Amazon’s secret Bang and Olufsen deal is perfect for Xbox gamers

Amazon’s secret Bang and Olufsen deal is perfect for Xbox gamers

Adam Speight 1 hour ago
Dyson’s premium V15 vacuum has a mega Black Friday price cut

Dyson’s premium V15 vacuum has a mega Black Friday price cut

Nick Rayner 1 hour ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.