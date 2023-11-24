Currys has won Black Friday with this PS5 Slim banger

You read that right, you can already get a discount on the new slimmer version of the PS5 (Disc Edition) and it’s not even out yet. Currys has a delightful £20 off right now, but only until midnight.

Mercifully, the launch of the new PS5 didn’t see a price bump from the previous model and, now, Currys has slashed the price ahead of launch. The new Sony PlayStation 5 (Disc Edition) is now £459, with code SLIM20.

It’s not hard to see how this is a good deal as it’s the very first discount we’ve seen on the brand spanking new PS5. Starting at a cost of £479, it may not be a huge discount, but it’s a delight to see a cool £20 off.

The new PS5 is available with or without a removable disc drive, with this particular model being the disc version. The main other difference is the size, despite Sony not officially calling this a “Slim” model. This console comes in at 3.2kg, down 18% from the hefty original. It’s also around 30% in terms of volume. You also get boosted storage compared to the launch PS5, which offers up 825GB. You’ll find a 1TB drive in the new model.

The rest of the specifications remain the same, but all this means you still get access to the quality range of games available on the PS5. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is its most recent smash hit, with the excellent God of War: Ragnarok at your fingertips too. The hardware itself is capable of both 8K graphics, HDR visuals and comes with the impressive DualSense controller alongside.

