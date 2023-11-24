Black Friday Vacuum Cleaner Deals: Discounts on Dyson, Shark and more

Black Friday is one of the best times to buy a vacuum cleaner with loads of fantastic deals currently circulating online.

If you’ve been thinking about trading out your old worn-out vacuum for a newer model, you might be feeling overwhelmed by all the offers appearing on Amazon, Currys, Very and more.

Luckily for you, we’ve done the dirty work and brought all the best deals together in this guide in the hopes of making choosing your new vacuum cleaner a breeze.

From uprights and sticks to handhelds and robots, we’ve gathered all the best vacuum cleaner and carpet cleaner deals in one convenient place. Whether you’re looking for a Dyson cleaner to sweep up pet hair or a Shark device to clean carpets, bookmark this page to stay up to date with the best deals throughout Black Friday.

We’d also recommend visiting our live blogs dedicated to the best Amazon Black Friday deals and the best overall Black Friday deals for all the eye-catching offers as they come in.

Dyson vacuum cleaner deals

Shark vacuum cleaner deals