Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Black Friday Camera Deals: DSLRs, mirrorless and action cams

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Black Friday might not have technically arrived yet, but that doesn’t mean we haven’t already come across a large number of Black Friday camera deals worth sinking your teeth into. 

Whether you’re a student, a hobbyist, a professional photographer or anywhere in between, there’s bound to be a deal on a camera you’ll love this Black Friday. 

The run-up to Christmas is also the perfect time to shop. Not only can you capture the season on camera to look back on, but the money you’ll save is ideal for investing in lenses and other equipment or simply putting aside to spend on friends and family this holiday season. 

However, as with any Black Friday deals, these offers are sure to get snapped up quickly if you don’t get there first. We’d recommend you bookmark this page and check back regularly throughout the sale, as we update this guide every day with the top camera deals we spot across the web on a daily basis. 

If you’ve already snatched up a fantastic camera deal or are looking for something a little different, our best Black Friday deals round-up is for you. Head there now to hear about all the biggest discounts as they roll in. 

Black Friday Mirrorless Camera Deals 

Black Friday DSLR Deals

Black Friday Action Camera Deals

Black Friday Instant Camera Deals

FAQ

Should I buy a DSLR or a mirrorless camera?

Mirrorless cameras have done a great job at catching up with DSLRs in recent years and are often the stronger choice when it comes to video, autofocus and shooting fast-moving subjects. Mirrorless cameras are also generally more compact. DSLRs, on the other hand, can often have longer battery lives. On top of this, if you already have a large lens collection, sticking with a DSLR may be the more favourable choice.

What is the best action camera?

Our favourite action cameras right now come from brands like GoPro, Insta360 and DJI. You can learn more about them and what each model is best for in our guide to the best action cameras in 2023.

Which cameras make the best gift?

If you’re looking for a more affordable camera to buy as a gift for a friend or family member, you might want to consider an instant camera. Instax and Polaroid both make instant cameras that often come in at less than £100.

You might like…

Oral-B’s Kids Electric Toothbrush is less than half price for Black Friday

Oral-B’s Kids Electric Toothbrush is less than half price for Black Friday

Jon Mundy 43 mins ago
Forget the Series 9, the Apple Watch 8 is a Black Friday bargain

Forget the Series 9, the Apple Watch 8 is a Black Friday bargain

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Save over £1440 on the fantastic Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor

Save over £1440 on the fantastic Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor

Ryan Jones 1 hour ago
PC gamers need to see Lenovo’s gaming laptop price crash

PC gamers need to see Lenovo’s gaming laptop price crash

Adam Speight 1 hour ago
Pixel Buds Pro are now absurdly cheap on Amazon

Pixel Buds Pro are now absurdly cheap on Amazon

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Black Friday’s Galaxy S23 bundle has us stunned

Black Friday’s Galaxy S23 bundle has us stunned

Lewis Painter 2 hours ago

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.