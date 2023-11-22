Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Black Friday Amazon Echo Deals: The top smart speaker and display discounts

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Black Friday doesn’t begin officially until Friday but the deals are already in full swing over on Amazon. That means you don’t need to wait to pick up one of the brand’s own Echo smart speakers or displays for cheap. 

When it comes to inviting Alexa into your home, you’re spoilt for choice in 2023. Amazon offers a wide range of Alexa-powered smart devices to suit your home, from the classic Amazon Echo to the smaller Echo Dot and the stylish Echo Pop. 

There’s also the Echo Studio for those prioritising great sound, as well as a range of Echo Show smart displays in several different sizes. 

If you want a device to answer questions, play music, read news, traffic and weather updates and allow you to control your smart home appliances by voice, you can’t go wrong with an Amazon Echo device. 

We’ve rounded up all the best Amazon Echo deals we’ve seen this Black Friday to help you find the smart speaker or smart display you need for less. 

Make sure to bookmark this page as we plan to update it as more Echo deals roll in. Alternatively, If you’re still browsing this Black Friday, make sure to check out our guide to the best Amazon Black Friday deals, along with our general Black Friday deals liveblog

Amazon Echo deals 

Amazon Echo Dot deals 

Amazon Echo Pop deals 

Amazon Echo Studio deals 

Amazon Echo Show deals 

FAQ

Which generation is the latest Amazon Echo?

It depends on the line you’re talking about. The Echo Dot is in its 5th generation, while the Echo is still in its 4th. The Echo Pop, meanwhile, is a new product currently in its 1st generation.

Which model is the biggest Echo Show?

The Echo Show 15 is the biggest Amazon smart display with its 15.6-inch screen.

What is the difference between regular Echo devices and the Kids versions?

Kids versions of Echo devices, such as the Echo Show 5 Kids, are typically the same devices as the regular models but with more parental controls and software designed for children. The Kids version often features a more colourful or fun design too, though it all depends on the product.

