Black Friday Deals Live: The sale begins with Pixel 6 Pro and air fryer discounts

This is it. Black Friday has now officially begun and deals are pouring in by the minute. If you need a hand to get to the real gems then we’ve got your back with our best Black Friday deals.

Even though the sale has technically been going on for weeks now, so far as the calendar’s concerned Black Friday is now officially underway. While we’ve had plenty of great deals to sift through so far, today will easily be the biggest of all days from the Black Friday sale, as we anticipate all participating retailers to drop their best offers over the next 24-hours.

If you’ve been with us for the sale up until this point then you’ll know that the Trusted Reviews team is working around the clock to bring you the very best deals available, and that service will continue throughout today and into the weekend as we move into Cyber Monday.

Take it from us, unless you know exactly what it is that you’re after, Black Friday can be something of a nightmare to navigate – and there are always plenty of tempting offers that can divert your attention (and funds away from your wallet). That’s exactly why we’re cutting through the noise to bring you the deals that are truly worthy of your attention.

For those who are in a hurry, you can check out our quick list of Black Friday highlights below, otherwise simply scroll to the bottom of the page to see our continuously updated live blog.

Best Black Friday Deals

FAQs What is Black Friday? Starting out in the USA, Black Friday signals the beginning of the shopping season after Thanksgiving has taken place. While the event remains a staple of American holiday tradition, Black Friday has since evolved into a worldwide phenomenon, with sales taking place in countries like the United Kingdom, France and Australia, just to name a few. What is Cyber Monday? Originally concocted as an online-only, tech-heavy counterpart to Black Friday, Cyber Monday is now a simlarly expected staple of the holiday season that gives shoppers a second chance to bag a bargain in case they were left unimpressed by Black Friday. When is Cyber Monday? This year, Cyber Monday will fall on November 28th.

(If you can’t see the deals below then you may need to switch off your ad blocker)

Live Blog