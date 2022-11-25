 large image

Black Friday Deals Live: The sale begins with Pixel 6 Pro and air fryer discounts

This is it. Black Friday has now officially begun and deals are pouring in by the minute. If you need a hand to get to the real gems then we’ve got your back with our best Black Friday deals.

Even though the sale has technically been going on for weeks now, so far as the calendar’s concerned Black Friday is now officially underway. While we’ve had plenty of great deals to sift through so far, today will easily be the biggest of all days from the Black Friday sale, as we anticipate all participating retailers to drop their best offers over the next 24-hours.

If you’ve been with us for the sale up until this point then you’ll know that the Trusted Reviews team is working around the clock to bring you the very best deals available, and that service will continue throughout today and into the weekend as we move into Cyber Monday.

Take it from us, unless you know exactly what it is that you’re after, Black Friday can be something of a nightmare to navigate – and there are always plenty of tempting offers that can divert your attention (and funds away from your wallet). That’s exactly why we’re cutting through the noise to bring you the deals that are truly worthy of your attention.

For those who are in a hurry, you can check out our quick list of Black Friday highlights below, otherwise simply scroll to the bottom of the page to see our continuously updated live blog.

Live Blog

Ryan Jones

Amazon is offering a major price cut on this MSI portable monitor. While it usually retails for £321.99, it can now be yours for a bargain £149.

The MSI Optix MAG162V has a Full HD resolution and a roomy 15.6-inch screen size. It's extremely portable too, weighing just 1kg so you can easily bring it to and from work every day without fear of back strain.

Max Parker

Got your eye on a new Dyson this Black Friday? Here are some of the best deals our experts have found this Black Friday.

  • Dyson V10 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Was £449, Now £319
  • Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Was £429.99, Now £329
  • Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Was £529.99, Now £399.99
  • Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Was £629.99, Now £499.99
  • Dyson Purifier Cool Auto React FanWas £499, Now £399

    • Hannah Davies

    The Marshall Stanmore II is a powerful Bluetooth speaker with a rock 'n' roll aesthetic and the hard-hitting sound to match.

    Go to Amazon now to save 43% in the retailer's Black Friday sale and take the speaker home for £189.62 instead of £329.99. That's a huge £189.62 saving.

    Hannah Davies

    If you've been thinking about swapping out your iPhone camera for a fully-fledged vlogging camera, this Sony ZV-E10 deal is for you.

    Right now, you can get the 4K camera and a 16-50mm kit lens for just £667.14. That's more than £100 off the combo's usual £769 price, delivering 4K/30p video, sharp stills and a whole host of handy vlogging features perfect for any budding YouTuber, creator or influencer.

    Ryan Jones

    MEL Science is offering a 50% discount on the first year of its subscription service, which sees you get a monthly supply of science experiment kits aimed at children. While a year's subscription would normally cost £538.80, this Black Friday deal is reducing the price to £269.40 when you use the TRUSTYEAR code at checkout.

    There's a great variety of science experiment gift boxes available, with subscribers able to pick from three different subjects: STEM, Physics and Chemistry. Each box has simple instructions to follow, so your children can set up and go hands-on with each science experiment. This is an ideal present for children who love to learn.

    Ryan Jones

    Need a new vacuum cleaner to keep your home dust free? Then you'll be happy to hear the Dyson V10 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has seen a huge £130 price cut, taking the price down to just £319.

    This vacuum cleaner is a great option for both carpets and hard floors, with Dyson claiming the V10 is capable of sucking up 99.97% of particles. You also get 4 attachments bundled in, including direct drive cleaner head, the quick-release mini motorhead tool, the combination tool and the crevice tool.

    Hannah Davies

    Want to get the most out of your music streaming service trial? Then don't miss out on this limited-time offer on Amazon Music Unlimited.

    Amazon has extended its Music Unlimited free trial from one month to three months during the Black Friday sale. That means you can now try the service for an additional two months – still completely free.

    Head over to Amazon today to claim this deal. Just don’t forget to cancel your trial before it runs out if you’re not interested in continuing with the service.

    Ryan Jones

    The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 has seen a 21% price slash, taking the cost down to a super-affordable £499. You'll struggle to find many Windows laptops flaunting such quality at this price.

    Despite its bargain price, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 12.4-inch touchscreen. It's a great option for students and office workers who want an affordable portable.

    Hannah Davies

    GoPro has slashed prices across its entire online store for Black Friday, meaning you can get the new Hero 11 Black for its lowest price yet. You can now get both the camera and a 1-year GoPro subscription (worth £49.99) for just £347.48 down from £399.98.

    The 15% discount is applied automatically at checkout so don’t fret if you don’t see it until you add the camera to your basket.

    The Hero 11 Black is the latest action cam in the brand’s flagship Hero line, capable of capturing cinematic 5.3K video at 60p or 2.7K at 240p, along with 24.7-megapixel stills from video.

    Hannah Davies

    The Sony A7 III has plummeted to just £1399 for Black Friday. That’s a £300 saving on its usual £1699 price. This deal is through Jessops, but you’ll need to claim your £200 cashback from Sony to take advantage of this fantastic offer.

    The A7 III is a full-frame mirrorless camera with a 24.2-megapixel sensor, an autofocus system with 693 phase-detection AF points, 5-axis image stabilisation and support for 4K full-frame movie recording.

    Peter Phelps

    This monthly contract deal offers the Samsung Galaxy S22 and unlimited data, minutes, and texts, all for just £26.99 per month with no upfront cost whatsoever. That works out to be £648 in total, while the phone itself had a starting price of £648. It's a great two-year contract, for a very accomplished smartphone.

    If the camera and the performance are two of your priorities then we reckon this handset is a good choice for you, but you do need to bear in mind that we found the battery life to be a bit underwhelming in our review.

    Hannah Davies

    The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is now available for just £19/month with 30GB of data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes on Three. There’s no upfront cost and the contract lasts 24 months.

    The phone features a 6.5-inch 120Hz Infinity-O display, a 12-megapixel triple camera with Space Zoom and is powered by the 5G Snapdragon 865 chipset.

    Head to Mobile Phones Direct right now to take advantage of this fantastic deal.

    Hannah Davies

    The JBL Flip 5 is now available in Fiesta Red for just £74.99. That’s £45 less than its usual price of £119.99 and the lowest we’ve seen the speaker drop since its launch.

    We gave the Flip 5 4.5/5 stars in our review, praising its vibrant and durable design, extensive battery life and full sound. There’s also the ability to pair two or more speakers with PartyBoost mode.

    Head over to Amazon now to take advantage of this incredible Black Friday price.

    Peter Phelps
    Samsung's top flagship phone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, is now available on a great two-year contract deal with 500GB for just £45 per month.To put that in context, you'd pay £1,109 over the course of 24 months (including the upfront cost), which is less than the handset's RRP, and you'd get all that data plus unlimited minutes and texts on top of that.This is a wonderful deal for the smartphone we named as the best Android flagship, due to its photographic brilliance, truly gorgeous 6.8-inch screen, and powerful processing performance. If you want a truly uncompromised flagship experience, don't pass up this deal.
    Hannah Davies

    The Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer has dropped to just £129.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s a £60 saving on the usually £189.99 11-in-1 kitchen appliance.

    The incredibly versatile Duo Crisp has 11 one-touch settings, including Pressure Cooker, Sauté Pan, Steamer, Slow Cooker, Sous Vide, Food Warmer, Air Fryer, Roast, Bake, Grill and Dehydrate. It has a spacious 5.7 litre capacity perfect for feeding families or prepping meals ahead of the week and comes with a good variety of accessories.

    Peter Phelps
    If you're after a great pair of headphones, then it doesn't get much better than the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3, which are now available for just £179 - that's a £40 saving on the RRP.We were impressed right round the board with these earbuds, which not only offer the brilliant sound quality you'd hope for, but add an attractive design, comfort, and reliable connectivity into the mix as well. If you're an audiophile with your ear to the ground for a good deal, make sure to snap this one up.
    Ryan Jones

    Gotham Knights may have only launched recently, but it's joined in one the Black Friday sale with a huge £20 price cut. That means you can bag the PS5 game for just £29.95.

    Gotham Knights continues the Batman game series, but seeing you take control of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin instead. You can also team up with a friend to fight crime, although single player is possible too.

    Peter Phelps

    The OnePlus 10 Pro is available for just £699 now, which is £200 less than it was launched for; however, you'll have to act fast as it's only available for six days or while stocks last.

    This device impressed us with its excellent screen, which is sharp, vivid, and smooth, and its performance level was very high too. On top of that, its 80W charging speeds mean you'll never have to worry about running short of juice.

    If you're a mobile gamer or you like watching videos on your phone, then this one's a good deal - but remember, you'll have to act quickly.

    Hannah Davies

    If you’ve been searching for an affordable smart speaker to equip your home with Alexa or extend her reach into other rooms, you’re in luck. Amazon has slashed over half off its 4.5-star Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for Black Friday, reducing the price of the speaker from £39.99 to just £16.99.

    The Echo Dot features a stylish fabric design, improved audio over the previous generation and the Alexa voice assistant, allowing you to ask questions, play music and control your smart home – all with your voice.

    Max Parker
    As part of its Black Friday sale, BT has slashed the price of Google’s Nest Audio smart speaker down by £40 – making it a very affordable way to improve your audio setup.The £40 reduction takes this speaker down from £89 – a price we already felt was a good deal for what was on offer – to £49. Can’t say fairer than that.
    Thomas Deehan

    Easily the best console deal we've seen so far in the pre-Black Friday sale, the Xbox Series S has currently fallen below the £200 mark, making it an excellent pick for next-gen gaming that won't break the bank.

    Now available for just £189.99 (WAS £249.99)

    Thomas Deehan

    Whether it's for working from home or building the ultimate gaming set-up, this offer on the sublime Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor should not be missed. It's one of the best ultra-wide monitors you can buy!

    Available now for just £949 (WAS £1149)

    Thomas Deehan

    A great deal for all you gamers out there, Amazon's just discounted the Pulse 3D Headset which is a must-have accessory for anyone who wants to make the most out of their PS5 titles with truly immersive surround sound.

    Now available for just £69.99 (WAS £91.17)

    Thomas Deehan

    Amplify your favourite tracks with this astonishing discount on the Sonos One SL. A great speaker in its own right and the perfect opportunity to add another Sonos speaker to your ecosystem on the cheap.

    Now available for just £139.99 (WAS £179)

    Thomas Deehan

    The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is still one of my favourite wearables on the market right now, and a must-buy for anyone who currently uses a Samsung phone. Plus, if you have any New Year's Resolutions coming up then this watch can be a huge help with getting you to reach your fitness goals.

    Now available for just £149 (WAS £199)

    Thomas Deehan

    Another Black Friday highlight from Amazon. The premium B&O Beosound A1 Bluetooth speaker can bring your favourite playlists to life wherever you are, and it's just been given a hefty price cut.

    Now available for just £179 (WAS £239)

    Thomas Deehan
