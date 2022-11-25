Black Friday Deals Live: The sale begins with Pixel 6 Pro and air fryer discounts
This is it. Black Friday has now officially begun and deals are pouring in by the minute. If you need a hand to get to the real gems then we’ve got your back with our best Black Friday deals.
Even though the sale has technically been going on for weeks now, so far as the calendar’s concerned Black Friday is now officially underway. While we’ve had plenty of great deals to sift through so far, today will easily be the biggest of all days from the Black Friday sale, as we anticipate all participating retailers to drop their best offers over the next 24-hours.
If you’ve been with us for the sale up until this point then you’ll know that the Trusted Reviews team is working around the clock to bring you the very best deals available, and that service will continue throughout today and into the weekend as we move into Cyber Monday.
Take it from us, unless you know exactly what it is that you’re after, Black Friday can be something of a nightmare to navigate – and there are always plenty of tempting offers that can divert your attention (and funds away from your wallet). That’s exactly why we’re cutting through the noise to bring you the deals that are truly worthy of your attention.
For those who are in a hurry, you can check out our quick list of Black Friday highlights below, otherwise simply scroll to the bottom of the page to see our continuously updated live blog.
Best Black Friday Deals
- Pixel 7 with 100GB data on Three – No upfront cost, Only £28/month
- PS5 Console with 2 games, a controller and gift card – Was £582.97, Now £576.85
- Xbox Series S – Was £249.99, Now £189
- Echo Dot 5 – Was £54.99, Now £26.99
- Pixel 6 Pro with Pixel Buds A-Series – Was £948.99, Now £549
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones – Was £380, Now £295.91
- Sage Barista Express Coffee Machine – Was £629.95, Now £471.99
- Kindle Paperwhite – Was £129.99, Now £94.99
- Nothing Phone (1) – Was £399.99, Now £349.99
- JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker – Was £119.99, Now £74.99
- Sonos One SL – Was £179, Now £139
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – Was £1149, Now £949
- Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds – Was £250, Now £159
FAQs
Starting out in the USA, Black Friday signals the beginning of the shopping season after Thanksgiving has taken place. While the event remains a staple of American holiday tradition, Black Friday has since evolved into a worldwide phenomenon, with sales taking place in countries like the United Kingdom, France and Australia, just to name a few.
Originally concocted as an online-only, tech-heavy counterpart to Black Friday, Cyber Monday is now a simlarly expected staple of the holiday season that gives shoppers a second chance to bag a bargain in case they were left unimpressed by Black Friday.
This year, Cyber Monday will fall on November 28th.
(If you can’t see the deals below then you may need to switch off your ad blocker)
Live Blog
Amazon is offering a major price cut on this MSI portable monitor. While it usually retails for £321.99, it can now be yours for a bargain £149.
The MSI Optix MAG162V has a Full HD resolution and a roomy 15.6-inch screen size. It's extremely portable too, weighing just 1kg so you can easily bring it to and from work every day without fear of back strain.
Snatch up Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II on the Xbox Series X thanks to this brilliant Black Friday discount; now 19% off, the price has been slashed from £69.99 to just £56.99, making this the perfect time to buy.
This game looks fantastic on the next-generation consoles as there is so much detail in every level, with Amsterdam looking specifically spectacular and recognisable.
It's the perfect time to start your digital football career as FIFA 23 on the Xbox Series X has just seen a fantastic 30% discount, bringing the price down from £69.99 to just £48.95.
FIFA 23 has introduced Ted Lasso from the iconic Apple TV Plus show, and for the first time in FIFA history, you can now play using the women's teams.
If you’re hoping to get a great deal this Black Friday, you can’t miss this Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) deal. It’s the best smart display you can buy and now it’s even better value.
You can get the recently-released Pixel 7 Pro on a fantastic contract deal this Black Friday; for no upfront cost and £37 per month, you'll get the handset along with a 200GB monthly data allowance and unlimited minutes and texts.
The Pixel 7 Pro is one of the best Android phones we've reviewed this year, as it twins brilliant camera performance with lush software. It's a great phone, for a great price.
If you’re looking for a statement living room speaker, the fourth-generation Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A9 is sitting pretty at its best ever price for Black Friday.
All four Fire TV sticks and the Fire TV Cube have seen reductions this Black Friday.
There are a LOT of good reasons to own a dash cam. The 47% discount on this best-seller from ORSKEY is another good reason.
Got your eye on a new Dyson this Black Friday? Here are some of the best deals our experts have found this Black Friday.
Looking for a cheap gaming laptop that can handle games in Full HD with a buttery smooth performance? Then you'll be pleased to know the Dell G15 is available for just £899.99 following a £121.08 price cut.
This gaming laptop is easily capable of running games in Full HD, with specs such as an Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU. You even get a 120Hz refresh rate which should please Fortnite and Call of Duty fans.
You can get Apple's newest smartphone, the iPhone 14, along with a 100GB monthly data allowance of 100GB all for £45 per month.
This deal, which has no upfront cost, will cost £1,080 over its course while the RRP of the iPhone 14 is currently £849. Considering all that data, and unlimited minutes and texts into the bargain, it's a really good offer considering the high overall performance on the iPhone 14.
Amazon shoppers adore this Sage Barista bean-to-cup espresso machine and now you can save a bean or two in this immense Black Friday deal.
The Sonos Ray has had a secret Black Friday discount, reducing it to £249.
This is an excellent soundbar, and hard to resist at this price!
The M1 MacBook Air is an excellent laptop for productivity, and with this John Lewis deal, you can get it for an exceedingly good price.
The Marshall Stanmore II is a powerful Bluetooth speaker with a rock 'n' roll aesthetic and the hard-hitting sound to match.
Go to Amazon now to save 43% in the retailer's Black Friday sale and take the speaker home for £189.62 instead of £329.99. That's a huge £189.62 saving.
Upgrade your home and treat yourself to this discounted Eufy RoboVac 15C, which has had its price slashed by 37%, bringing the price down to just £152.99 from £244.
This robot vacuum can run for up to 100 minutes and comes with BoostIQ technology, which will automatically increase suction power within 1.5 seconds when it recognises that extra strength is needed so your floors get a thorough clean every time.
These five-star headphones are now on sale thanks to the Black Friday sale; snatch up the Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling wireless headphones with a 24% discount, bringing the price all the way down to £290.68 from £380.
We gave these headphones an incredibly impressive 5 stars thanks to their comfortable fit and fantastic bass performance, alongside the effective Active Noise Cancellation.
If you've been thinking about swapping out your iPhone camera for a fully-fledged vlogging camera, this Sony ZV-E10 deal is for you.
Right now, you can get the 4K camera and a 16-50mm kit lens for just £667.14. That's more than £100 off the combo's usual £769 price, delivering 4K/30p video, sharp stills and a whole host of handy vlogging features perfect for any budding YouTuber, creator or influencer.
The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser has never been this cheap before, as the Black Friday eBay sale has slashed the price from £99.99 to just £54.99, making this the perfect time to treat yourself to a lovely cup of hot chocolate during these cold months.
The Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 is a 4K laptop that's seen a huge £170 price cut for Black Friday. It's now available at a bargain £329.99.
Despite being a Chromebook, it has impressive specs too, including an i7 Intel Core processor, 16GB of RAM and a 15.6-inch 4K touchscreen.
Save £500 on the RRP of the Sony Xperia 1 III with this great deal, which sees it at a far more affordable £699.
We found plenty of charm in this phone, which has a brilliant screen, a good triple camera system, and very strong processing performance. Unlike many other flagship smartphones, it also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Micro SD card slot.
MEL Science is offering a 50% discount on the first year of its subscription service, which sees you get a monthly supply of science experiment kits aimed at children. While a year's subscription would normally cost £538.80, this Black Friday deal is reducing the price to £269.40 when you use the TRUSTYEAR code at checkout.
There's a great variety of science experiment gift boxes available, with subscribers able to pick from three different subjects: STEM, Physics and Chemistry. Each box has simple instructions to follow, so your children can set up and go hands-on with each science experiment. This is an ideal present for children who love to learn.
The Instant Vortex ClearCook 7.6L Air Fryer is available for its lowest-ever price from Argos, at just £169.
If you want to add one of these to your kitchen and you've got a few mouths to feed, this could be just the right deal for you.
Need a new vacuum cleaner to keep your home dust free? Then you'll be happy to hear the Dyson V10 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has seen a huge £130 price cut, taking the price down to just £319.
This vacuum cleaner is a great option for both carpets and hard floors, with Dyson claiming the V10 is capable of sucking up 99.97% of particles. You also get 4 attachments bundled in, including direct drive cleaner head, the quick-release mini motorhead tool, the combination tool and the crevice tool.
Snatch up this Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy smart coffee machine with an incredible 63% discount thanks to the Black Friday sale. Its price has been slashed from £299 to just £109.99 which is the lowest price this coffee machine has ever been on Amazon.
It supports Alexa so you can control it via voice control and can be integrated into Alexa Routines so you can start your day off with a freshly brewed coffee, all without having to lift a finger.
Want to get the most out of your music streaming service trial? Then don't miss out on this limited-time offer on Amazon Music Unlimited.
Amazon has extended its Music Unlimited free trial from one month to three months during the Black Friday sale. That means you can now try the service for an additional two months – still completely free.
Head over to Amazon today to claim this deal. Just don’t forget to cancel your trial before it runs out if you’re not interested in continuing with the service.
You will want to act fast if you want to snatch up this 1TB Crucial P5 Plus SSD during the Black Friday sale, as it's had its price slashed from £131.99 to just £94.99.
It can be used with either a PS5 or a PC and features PCle 4.0 NVMe technology, and it also comes in 2TB and 500GB variations as well, although that will impact the pricing.
With this Black Friday deal, you can save 55% on the original price of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, with it now being £499.
At the time it was released in 2019, we found that its screen was a particular highlight, the camera system was very versatile, and the S-Pen support gave it a unique twist.
Rekindle your love of reading with this fantastic Kindle Unlimited promotion, which gives new users three months of the service for just £7.99 overall, alongside a free 30-day trial to start you off.
It's important to note that any previous members of Kindle Unlimited may not be presented with the same deal, instead, you may see a promotion for two months of Kindle Unlimited for free.
The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 has seen a 21% price slash, taking the cost down to a super-affordable £499. You'll struggle to find many Windows laptops flaunting such quality at this price.
Despite its bargain price, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 12.4-inch touchscreen. It's a great option for students and office workers who want an affordable portable.
Amazon has knocked £30 off the price of the Nokia T10 tablet, so that now it only costs £99.99.
This budget tablet has an 8-inch LCD screen, 3GB of RAM, and runs Android 12 software. It could make a good purchase if you're looking to keep the kids or yourself entertained with a screen that's a tad larger than that of a smartphone.
Treat yourself or a friend to this adorable Lego Bonsai Tree which is now on sale with a 29% discount, bringing the price down from £44.99 to just £31.98.
You can customise the arrangement and style of your bonsai, and the included interchangeable pieces mean you have the option of sticking with the iconic green leaves or vibrant pink cherry blossom blooms.
GoPro has slashed prices across its entire online store for Black Friday, meaning you can get the new Hero 11 Black for its lowest price yet. You can now get both the camera and a 1-year GoPro subscription (worth £49.99) for just £347.48 down from £399.98.
The 15% discount is applied automatically at checkout so don’t fret if you don’t see it until you add the camera to your basket.
The Hero 11 Black is the latest action cam in the brand’s flagship Hero line, capable of capturing cinematic 5.3K video at 60p or 2.7K at 240p, along with 24.7-megapixel stills from video.
The Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 is now 25% cheaper thanks to Black Friday, coming in at just £194.
This portable power station can charge devices like mobile phones and laptops and is ideal for any long camping trip. It can also be charged using a solar panel, wall outlet or car outlet, meaning that you won't need to worry about restocking it with fuel or gasoline while on your outdoor adventure.
Any camping lovers will want to take note of this fantastic Black Friday deal on the Jackery Solar Generator 500, which has had its price slashed by 20%, bringing the price down from £787.99 to a more affordable £630.
The Jackery Solar Generator 1000 has seen a 25% price slash thanks to the Black Friday sale, bringing the price down from £1,637.99 to just £1,310.
This solar generator is perfect for any long camping or overlanding trips and comes with a Quick Charge port as well as a USB-A and USB-C ports so you can charge your most used devices with ease.
Amazon has dropped an incredible bundle on the Nintendo Switch in honour of Black Friday, featuring a Switch console, Just Dance 2023, a downloadable code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online, all for just £277.99.
This is one of the best family-friendly deals we have come across so far and is the perfect present to stash away until the upcoming winter holidays.
The Sony A7 III has plummeted to just £1399 for Black Friday. That’s a £300 saving on its usual £1699 price. This deal is through Jessops, but you’ll need to claim your £200 cashback from Sony to take advantage of this fantastic offer.
The A7 III is a full-frame mirrorless camera with a 24.2-megapixel sensor, an autofocus system with 693 phase-detection AF points, 5-axis image stabilisation and support for 4K full-frame movie recording.
Upgrade your gaming setup with this incredible Black Friday deal on the Huawei MateView GT monitor, which had its price slashed by £100, bringing it down from £449 to a more affordable £349.
It sits at 34 inches and has a refresh rate of 165Hz, as well as a resolution of 3440 x 1440.
Treat yourself this winter and indulge in this incredibly delicious deal on the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser, which is now 16% cheaper and just £92.
Create barista-grade hot chocolate in mere minutes and explore different flavours with the ten sachets included in this deal.
This monthly contract deal offers the Samsung Galaxy S22 and unlimited data, minutes, and texts, all for just £26.99 per month with no upfront cost whatsoever. That works out to be £648 in total, while the phone itself had a starting price of £648. It's a great two-year contract, for a very accomplished smartphone.
If the camera and the performance are two of your priorities then we reckon this handset is a good choice for you, but you do need to bear in mind that we found the battery life to be a bit underwhelming in our review.
Looking for a PS5 bundle? This may be your best bet, as you get the PS5 console, God of War Ragnarok and a £10 gift card for £539.85.
With so few Black Friday deals for the PS5 this year, this is one of the best we've seen so far. As soon as you see God of War running in 4K, you'll be glad you made the purchase.
With this Black Friday contract deal, you could get the iPhone 13 and 100GB of monthly data for £199 upfront and then £27 per month for two years.
It's a good price for a large data allowance and a great handset, which takes stunning pictures and delivers very powerful performance standards.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is now available for just £19/month with 30GB of data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes on Three. There’s no upfront cost and the contract lasts 24 months.
The phone features a 6.5-inch 120Hz Infinity-O display, a 12-megapixel triple camera with Space Zoom and is powered by the 5G Snapdragon 865 chipset.
Head to Mobile Phones Direct right now to take advantage of this fantastic deal.
The Shokz OpenRun Pro open-ear earphones are now 20% off in honour of Black Friday, bringing the price all the way down to £127.96.
These are ideal for runners since they use bone conduction technology, so you can listen to music while still being aware of your surroundings.
Running out of storage space on your Nintendo Switch? Then you'll be delighted to hear the 128GB SD Memory card has seen a huge 63% discount, taking the price down to an affordable £14.99.
And if you fancy even more storage space, Amazon is also offering the 256GB version for just £39.49 with a 49% price drop.
The JBL Flip 5 is now available in Fiesta Red for just £74.99. That’s £45 less than its usual price of £119.99 and the lowest we’ve seen the speaker drop since its launch.
We gave the Flip 5 4.5/5 stars in our review, praising its vibrant and durable design, extensive battery life and full sound. There’s also the ability to pair two or more speakers with PartyBoost mode.
Head over to Amazon now to take advantage of this incredible Black Friday price.
Any Lego fans will want to take note of this incredible 35% discount on the Marvel Dr Strange Sanctum Sanctorum Lego set, which is now on sale for £139.99 in honour of Black Friday.
It comes with nine mini-figures and features scenes from Avengers: Infinity War and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
You can snatch up the Xbox Series X and an extra black controller for just £469, an amazing deal when you consider that the console alone costs £449, meaning that you're only spending an extra £20 for the controller.
The Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer has dropped to just £129.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s a £60 saving on the usually £189.99 11-in-1 kitchen appliance.
The incredibly versatile Duo Crisp has 11 one-touch settings, including Pressure Cooker, Sauté Pan, Steamer, Slow Cooker, Sous Vide, Food Warmer, Air Fryer, Roast, Bake, Grill and Dehydrate. It has a spacious 5.7 litre capacity perfect for feeding families or prepping meals ahead of the week and comes with a good variety of accessories.
The Sony Pulse 3D Wireless is the official headset for the PS5, and has seen a £21.18 discount in the Black Friday sale, taking the price down to a more affordable £69.99.
This option is in a fetching Midnight Black colour too, which is great if you find the default white option too overbearing.
Gotham Knights may have only launched recently, but it's joined in one the Black Friday sale with a huge £20 price cut. That means you can bag the PS5 game for just £29.95.
Gotham Knights continues the Batman game series, but seeing you take control of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin instead. You can also team up with a friend to fight crime, although single player is possible too.
You will want to act fast if you want to snatch up this fantastic Philips Hue Lightstrip deal, as thanks to Black Friday Amazon has slashed the price by 52%, bringing it down from £104.98 to just £49.99.
The Nothing Ear (1) have seen a 20% price drop in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, reducing them from their standard £99.99 price down to just £79.99.
These true wireless earbuds are the perfect Christmas gift for any music fan that likes to stand out thanks to their distinctive transparent style, strong performance and the addition of active noise cancelling to block out distractions, whether you’re at home or out and about.
The OnePlus 10 Pro is available for just £699 now, which is £200 less than it was launched for; however, you'll have to act fast as it's only available for six days or while stocks last.
This device impressed us with its excellent screen, which is sharp, vivid, and smooth, and its performance level was very high too. On top of that, its 80W charging speeds mean you'll never have to worry about running short of juice.
If you're a mobile gamer or you like watching videos on your phone, then this one's a good deal - but remember, you'll have to act quickly.
The Philips Essential XL Air Fryer has never been cheaper thanks to the Black Friday sale, as Argos is now selling it for just £150.
It has a capacity of 6.2 litres, making it ideal for larger families or people who like to cook their meals in batches.
Looking for a cheap gaming laptop? The best Black Friday deal we've seen so far in this regard is the HP Pavilion 15, with a £240 price cut taking the cost down to £559.99.
Since it's powered by an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, it can only handle most games with basic graphics settings. But if you just fancy a simple gaming laptop with an affordable price, this is a great option.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on the Nintendo Switch is now on sale with a sweet £10 discount thanks to the Black Friday sale, coming in for just £24.99.
This is a fantastic family-friendly title that is the perfect stocking stuffer in the run-up to the winter holidays.
If you’ve been searching for an affordable smart speaker to equip your home with Alexa or extend her reach into other rooms, you’re in luck. Amazon has slashed over half off its 4.5-star Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for Black Friday, reducing the price of the speaker from £39.99 to just £16.99.
The Echo Dot features a stylish fabric design, improved audio over the previous generation and the Alexa voice assistant, allowing you to ask questions, play music and control your smart home – all with your voice.
We may have come across one of the best deals yet on the PS5; this bundled deal gives you the PS5 console, two DualSense controllers, a code to download FIFA 23 and a physical copy of the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection game, all for just £576.85.
This is one of the only deals for the PS5 we've found so far and is a massive saving when you consider each game can sell for over £50, and the DualSense controllers alone cost £60.
The Kindle Paperwhite Kids has dropped from £159.99 to just £129.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.
That’s a £30 saving on the kids e-reader bundle, which includes the Kindle Paperwhite 2021 (pictured below), a cover, 1 year of Amazon Kids+ with access to more than a thousand books and Audible titles, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee.
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop has seen a mega £300 discount for Black Friday, taking the price down to a far more affordable £1499.99 price.
This is a fantastic deal for those who want a portable gaming laptop, especially since it's packing high-end specs such as an AMD RX 6800S GPU, 144Hz refresh rate and a 1TB SSD.
This deal reduces the monthly cost of Sky Glass (which includes the cost of both the television and a basic Sky TV subscription) from £38 down to £36.
This will save you just over £96 by the end of the 48-month contract.
Adobe has slashed the price of its 1-year Creative Cloud plan on Amazon. For a limited time only, you can pick up the PC and Mac software for £356.99 a year instead of £548.78
The 4K model of the Dell XPS 13 laptop usually costs £1549, but has now been discounted to a far more affordable £1349.99. With the Black Friday deal, you’ll be saving 13% on the Dell laptop.
As part of its Black Friday sales event, UK network Three has dropped a fantastic deal on a SIM only deal, offering 100GB of data for a mere £10 per month.
If you've got a phone and want lots of data, this is a great choice.
Easily the best console deal we've seen so far in the pre-Black Friday sale, the Xbox Series S has currently fallen below the £200 mark, making it an excellent pick for next-gen gaming that won't break the bank.
Now available for just £189.99 (WAS £249.99)
Whether it's for working from home or building the ultimate gaming set-up, this offer on the sublime Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor should not be missed. It's one of the best ultra-wide monitors you can buy!
Available now for just £949 (WAS £1149)
A great deal for all you gamers out there, Amazon's just discounted the Pulse 3D Headset which is a must-have accessory for anyone who wants to make the most out of their PS5 titles with truly immersive surround sound.
Now available for just £69.99 (WAS £91.17)
There's never a bad time to beef up your home security, especially when the Ring Video Doorbell has a sizeable discount in Amazon's Black Friday sale.
Now available for just £59.99 (WAS £89.99)
Amplify your favourite tracks with this astonishing discount on the Sonos One SL. A great speaker in its own right and the perfect opportunity to add another Sonos speaker to your ecosystem on the cheap.
Now available for just £139.99 (WAS £179)
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is still one of my favourite wearables on the market right now, and a must-buy for anyone who currently uses a Samsung phone. Plus, if you have any New Year's Resolutions coming up then this watch can be a huge help with getting you to reach your fitness goals.
Now available for just £149 (WAS £199)
Make the most out of your PS5 with this superb DualSense Controller & Fifa 23 bundle – the ideal way to enjoy some cracking multiplayer action throughout the Christmas holiday.
Now available for just £69.99 (WAS £79.99)
If you need an affordable TV for the kitchen or a spare room then look no further than this jaw dropping deal on a 32-inch JVC TV with Android TV built-in.
Now available for just £139 (WAS £199.99)
Another Black Friday highlight from Amazon. The premium B&O Beosound A1 Bluetooth speaker can bring your favourite playlists to life wherever you are, and it's just been given a hefty price cut.
Now available for just £179 (WAS £239)
The B&O Beoplay Portal are among the best pairs of gaming headphones that money can buy, with superb sound and outstanding battery life, and they've just been discounted in Amazon's Black Friday sale.
Now available for just £244.99 (WAS £449)
The Last of Us is already one of our favourite games of all time, but this PS5 remake is easily the best way to play the game. If you have a PS5 then this is a must-buy for your collection.
Now available for just £44.95 (WAS £69.99)
There's never been a better time to upgrade your home cleaning set-up with this unbelievable deal on a Shark Cordless Vacuum in Argos' Black Friday sale.
Now availlable for just £189 (LOWEST PRICE YET)
Add an air fryer to your kitchen without breaking the bank, courtesy of this incredible Tower Air Fryer deal over at Argos.
Now available for just £30 (WAS £50)
If you're a fan of horror titles (especially ones that you can enjoy with friends) then The Quarry is a must-have addition to your PS4 library.
Now available for just £19.99 (WAS £59.99)
The Sonos Roam is one of our favourite portable speakers and the SL version (which removes the mic) is now cheaper than ever in Amazon's Black Friday sale.
Now available for just £119.99 (WAS £159.99)
In need of an extra smart speaker on the cheap? You'll be hard pressed to find a better deal than what's currently running on the new Echo Dot 5.
Now available for just £26.99 (WAS £54.99)
Stream your favourite Christmas movies in crisp 4K resolution with the now heavily discounted Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K.
Now available for just £27.99 (WAS £49.99)
Calling all Pokémon fans! Amazon's Black Friday sale includes a stunning Switch OLED & Pokémon Scarlet bundle that you won't want to miss.
Now available for just £233.98 (WAS £359.98)
The 5-star rated Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds have just seen a major price crash, making them more affordable than ever.
Now available for just £159 (WAS £250)
For all you PS5 gamers out there, you can grab a DualSense controller with a copy of Horizon Forbideen West for less than £50.
Now available for just £44.98 (WAS £59.99)
The Sonos Sub has received a long awaited discount, bringing it back down to its lowest price yet, making this the best time to add it to your ecosystem.
Now available for just £599 (WAS £699)
For anyone looking for an affordable pair of true wireless, noise cancelling earbuds, you'd be hard pressed to find a better saving than what's currently available on the Echo Buds 2nd Gen.
Now available for just £59.99 (WAS £109.99)
Need some extra pep in your step? This unbelievable price cut on the Breville Barista Max Espresso coffee machine shoud more than do the trick.
Now available for just £298.49 (WAS £449.99)
One of last year's best games, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, has just fallen to its lowest price ever on Amazon.
Now available for just £12.99 (WAS £24.95)
Fonehouse just dropped an early Black Friday banger with this 100GB Pixel 7 deal. You'd be hard pressed to find a better value upgrade!
Now for just £30/month (NO UPFRONT COST)
Give your Wi-Fi connection a serious boost with this outstanding offer on the Google Wi-Fi Mesh System over at Amazon.
Now available for just £139.99 (WAS £189.99)
If you have a Pixel phone then this stylish Google wireless charging stand is the ideal accessory, particularly while it's on offer.
Now available for just £48.30 (WAS £69)
Check it out, the newly released Apple AirPods Gen 2 have just received their very first discount over at Amazon!
Available now for just £239 (LOWEST PRICE YET)
Start your smart home right with this incredible bundle that includes two Echo Show 5 smart displays and a Philips Hue Smart Light Bulb.
Now available for just £72.98 (WAS £169.97)
If you need an inexpensive pair of earbuds to go with your new Samsung phone, then look no further than the Galaxy Buds Live.
Now available for just £69 (50% OFF)
Ready to join Master Chief in his latest outing? Halo Infinite has just scored its first major price drop over at Amazon.
Now available for just £14.99 (SAVE £40)