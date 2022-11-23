Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals: Big savings on Switch bundles and more

It’s the perfect time to buy a Nintendo Switch thanks to all the Black Friday discounts, with several juicy bundles on offer. But with so many retailers joining in on the sales, it can be difficult knowing which are the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals.

Fortunately, we’ve done the hard work for you by visiting all of the major retailers and comparing all of the most noteworthy Nintendo Switch deals.

We’ve made sure not to solely focus on bundles for the Nintendo Switch consoles, but also for the various accessories and games that have seen discounts too.

We’ve created a list of all of the very best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals below, as well as a FAQ section even further down which should hopefully answer any burning questions.

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals