Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals: Big savings on Switch bundles and more

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

It’s the perfect time to buy a Nintendo Switch thanks to all the Black Friday discounts, with several juicy bundles on offer. But with so many retailers joining in on the sales, it can be difficult knowing which are the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals.

Fortunately, we’ve done the hard work for you by visiting all of the major retailers and comparing all of the most noteworthy Nintendo Switch deals.

We’ve made sure not to solely focus on bundles for the Nintendo Switch consoles, but also for the various accessories and games that have seen discounts too.

We’ve created a list of all of the very best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals below, as well as a FAQ section even further down which should hopefully answer any burning questions.

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals

FAQs

Will Black Friday be on this year?

Yes, the Black Friday sales have already begun, although we’re expecting even more deals to arrive this Friday.

Is it better to buy a game or download it on Switch?

It really just comes down to preference. You’ll likely find better deals for physical games during Black Friday and you’ll also be able to sell it later. While digital games are more convenient since you don’t have to carry the cartridge around to play.

How many games can a Switch hold?

The original Switch and Switch Lite have 32GB of storage, so you’ll be able to store around 3-6 games depending on their file sizes. Buying an SD memory card is a great way to expand the storage, especially during Black Friday.

