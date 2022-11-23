Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals: Big savings on Switch bundles and more
It’s the perfect time to buy a Nintendo Switch thanks to all the Black Friday discounts, with several juicy bundles on offer. But with so many retailers joining in on the sales, it can be difficult knowing which are the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals.
Fortunately, we’ve done the hard work for you by visiting all of the major retailers and comparing all of the most noteworthy Nintendo Switch deals.
We’ve made sure not to solely focus on bundles for the Nintendo Switch consoles, but also for the various accessories and games that have seen discounts too.
We’ve created a list of all of the very best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals below, as well as a FAQ section even further down which should hopefully answer any burning questions.
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals
- Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Was £336.99, Now £259
- Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Pokémon Scarlet – Now £289.99
- Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing New Horizons – Now £229.99
- Nintendo Switch OLED + Pokémon Scarlet + £10 gift card – Was £369.98, Now £339.99
- Pokémon Violet – Was £49.99, Now £39.85
- Switch SD Memory card (128GB) – Was £40.99, Now £14.99
- Sonic Frontiers – Was £54.99, Now £32.95
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Was £49.99, Now £34.89
- SpongeBob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom – Was £19.95, Now £14.99
- Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset – Was £49.99, Now £24.99
- Snorlax Switch case – Was: £18.99, Now £15.19
FAQs
Yes, the Black Friday sales have already begun, although we’re expecting even more deals to arrive this Friday.
It really just comes down to preference. You’ll likely find better deals for physical games during Black Friday and you’ll also be able to sell it later. While digital games are more convenient since you don’t have to carry the cartridge around to play.
The original Switch and Switch Lite have 32GB of storage, so you’ll be able to store around 3-6 games depending on their file sizes. Buying an SD memory card is a great way to expand the storage, especially during Black Friday.