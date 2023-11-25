Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Bang and Olufsen finally has a cheap pair of headphones

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

At almost £500, the original price of the Bang and Olufsen gaming headset is stunningly expensive, but it has been reduced and reduced. It’s now down to a stunningly low price for Black Friday.

B&O is a luxury brand that will typically put a dent in your wallet if you want to invest in its range. No longer. The Bang and Olufsen Beoplay Portal (Xbox) is now just £127.96, a saving of £370 with code BUYBETTER20 on Ebay.

Grab this luxury Bang and Olufsen gaming headset for under £130

The Bang and Olufsen Beoplay Portal is now several hundred pounds off for Black Friday, at £127.96.

We’ve already seen an impressive discount on the Beoplay Portal over on Amazon, which brought it down to around £150. That made for more than £300 off the original price, but Ebay has gone even further to get it under £130.

Is the Bang and Olufsen Beoplay Portal worth buying?

Jack of all trades that deliver in spades

Pros

  • Beautiful design
  • Extremely lightweight and comfortable
  • Robust app features
  • Bold, clear sound
  • Impressive battery life

Cons

  • No dedicated music forward/skip controls
  • No case included
  • Own Voice monitoring could be louder

The Bang and Olufsen Beoplay Portal was a pricey bit of kit at launch but repeated discounts have made it a steal. You’re getting a top-quality gaming headset that also doubles as a stylish pair of headphones. Despite the luxury design, it remains comfortable and lightweight. You get tons of battery life alongside a sound that is big, vibrant and crisp.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Bang and Olufsen Beoplay Portal review.

Looking for a different deal?

Fancy something outside of Xbox this Black Friday? There’s an excellent Switch bundle You can pick up the Nintendo Switch OLED, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Switch Online for just £299. For a wider range of offers, dive into our Black Friday Deals roundup.

