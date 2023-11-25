Bang and Olufsen finally has a cheap pair of headphones

At almost £500, the original price of the Bang and Olufsen gaming headset is stunningly expensive, but it has been reduced and reduced. It’s now down to a stunningly low price for Black Friday.

B&O is a luxury brand that will typically put a dent in your wallet if you want to invest in its range. No longer. The Bang and Olufsen Beoplay Portal (Xbox) is now just £127.96, a saving of £370 with code BUYBETTER20 on Ebay.

Grab this luxury Bang and Olufsen gaming headset for under £130 The Bang and Olufsen Beoplay Portal is now several hundred pounds off for Black Friday, at £127.96. Ebay

We’ve already seen an impressive discount on the Beoplay Portal over on Amazon, which brought it down to around £150. That made for more than £300 off the original price, but Ebay has gone even further to get it under £130.

Is the Bang and Olufsen Beoplay Portal worth buying?

Jack of all trades that deliver in spades Pros Beautiful design

Extremely lightweight and comfortable

Robust app features

Bold, clear sound

Impressive battery life Cons No dedicated music forward/skip controls

No case included

Own Voice monitoring could be louder

The Bang and Olufsen Beoplay Portal was a pricey bit of kit at launch but repeated discounts have made it a steal. You’re getting a top-quality gaming headset that also doubles as a stylish pair of headphones. Despite the luxury design, it remains comfortable and lightweight. You get tons of battery life alongside a sound that is big, vibrant and crisp.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Bang and Olufsen Beoplay Portal review.

