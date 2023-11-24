Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Amazon’s secret Bang and Olufsen deal is perfect for Xbox gamers

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Luxury gaming headsets may not be for everyone, you might just want something cheap and cheerful. But, if you want quality, this is the one for you. And, the Beoplay Portal is no longer at a luxury price with this Black Friday deal.

Upon its original release, you’d be forgiven for ignoring this headset that cost a whopping £449, but the price has steadily come down and it’s now an absolute steal. The Bang and Olufsen Beoplay Portal (Xbox) is now just £145, down from £278.

The luxury Bang and Olufsen gaming headphones are almost half price

The luxury Bang and Olufsen gaming headphones are almost half price

Bang and Olufsen launched these stylish gaming headphones as a luxury pick for gamers who want great audio on-the-go too, and they’re now down £133 for Black Friday. Now just £145.

  • Amazon
  • Save £133
  • Now £145
View Deal

The Beoplay Portal is, typically, an expensive bit of kit. We totally get if you’d never consider a £449 gaming headset. But, over on Amazon, it has steadily fallen, spending much of 2023 at around the £370 price point. That’s still spenny so it has some way to come down and it did just that this month, dropping further to under £300. You still may have not fancied spending around £270 on a headset and that’s why, now at £145, this is a can’t-miss pick.

Is the Bang and Olufsen Beoplay Portal worth buying?

View from top of a BO Beoplay black headphones
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Jack of all trades that deliver in spades

Pros

  • Beautiful design
  • Extremely lightweight and comfortable
  • Robust app features
  • Bold, clear sound
  • Impressive battery life

Cons

  • No dedicated music forward/skip controls
  • No case included
  • Own Voice monitoring could be louder

With its high initial price, you’d expect the Beoplay Portal to be an excellent gaming headset. And, it is. Along with the stunning luxury design, it is comfortably lightweight. The sound itself is broad, broad and remarkably clear. You also get plenty of battery life, so you can keep gaming on your Xbox for hours. It may not have dedicated music controls but it’s a great choice if you want a headset that is stylish outdoors while being great for gaming indoors too.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Bang and Olufsen Beoplay Portal review.

Looking for a different deal?

Want a swanky new Xbox to pair this with? The Xbox Series X is down to under £350 for Black Friday. Take a look at a wider range of excellent offers we’ve found by delving into our Black Friday Deals roundup.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

