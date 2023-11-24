Amazon’s secret Bang and Olufsen deal is perfect for Xbox gamers

Luxury gaming headsets may not be for everyone, you might just want something cheap and cheerful. But, if you want quality, this is the one for you. And, the Beoplay Portal is no longer at a luxury price with this Black Friday deal.

Upon its original release, you’d be forgiven for ignoring this headset that cost a whopping £449, but the price has steadily come down and it’s now an absolute steal. The Bang and Olufsen Beoplay Portal (Xbox) is now just £145, down from £278.

The luxury Bang and Olufsen gaming headphones are almost half price Bang and Olufsen launched these stylish gaming headphones as a luxury pick for gamers who want great audio on-the-go too, and they’re now down £133 for Black Friday. Now just £145. Amazon

Save £133

Now £145 View Deal

The Beoplay Portal is, typically, an expensive bit of kit. We totally get if you’d never consider a £449 gaming headset. But, over on Amazon, it has steadily fallen, spending much of 2023 at around the £370 price point. That’s still spenny so it has some way to come down and it did just that this month, dropping further to under £300. You still may have not fancied spending around £270 on a headset and that’s why, now at £145, this is a can’t-miss pick.

Is the Bang and Olufsen Beoplay Portal worth buying?

Jack of all trades that deliver in spades Pros Beautiful design

Extremely lightweight and comfortable

Robust app features

Bold, clear sound

Impressive battery life Cons No dedicated music forward/skip controls

No case included

Own Voice monitoring could be louder

With its high initial price, you’d expect the Beoplay Portal to be an excellent gaming headset. And, it is. Along with the stunning luxury design, it is comfortably lightweight. The sound itself is broad, broad and remarkably clear. You also get plenty of battery life, so you can keep gaming on your Xbox for hours. It may not have dedicated music controls but it’s a great choice if you want a headset that is stylish outdoors while being great for gaming indoors too.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Bang and Olufsen Beoplay Portal review.

