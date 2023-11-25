Amazon’s brought back a classic deal on the Instax Square camera

The Instax Square SQ6 might just be the most affordable way to get your hands on an Instax Square camera with this Black Friday deal.

Head to Amazon now to secure 28% off the Instax Square SQ6 and bag the instant camera for just £89.99. That’s a £35 saving compared to the camera’s usual £124.99 price.

Was £124.99

£89.99 View Deal

This isn’t the first time the Instax Square SQ6 has seen a hefty discount but it is the lowest it’s dipped on Amazon since 2021, making this the perfect time to buy this camera ahead of Christmas.

Is the Instax Square SQ6 worth buying?

The Instax Square SQ6 is an instant camera that prints 62 x 62mm square images on 72 x 86mm Instax film.

The camera has a metallic retro design and comes in an array of bright and neutral finishes to match your style. There’s flash for shooting in low-light environments, along with automatic exposure to ensure your images come out bright enough in the daytime.

The camera also comes with a shoulder strap, three strobe colour flash filters and two CR2 batteries.

We found the SQ6 to be very easy to use, producing charming prints you can stick on your fridge or give to friends to share the memories.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Instax Square SQ6 review.

