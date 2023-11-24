Amazon slashes big money off the 5-star Panasonic Lumix S5II for Black Friday

One of the best cameras we’ve reviewed in 2023 has picked up a welcome Black Friday discount and now it’s even easier to recommend.

As part of Black Friday sales, Amazon has slashed around 12% off the price of the Panasonic Lumix S5II – taking it down from the previous RRP of £1699 to a very tempting £1499.

We’ve even seen this camera sold for far more than that and this is easily the lowest price it has dropped to on Amazon.

Is the Panasonic LUMIX S5II worth buying?

A fantastic camera that's easy to recommmed Pros Huge range of video options

Superb stabilisation

Much improved autofocus Cons Cables can block the screen

No tally lights

The Panasonic Lumix S5II is a full-frame camera with fantastic performance and image quality, it uses phase detection autofocus and packs a tough, weatherproof magnesium alloy construction. Still, it remains relativity light and compact for a full-frame model.

The OLED viewfinder is crisp and detailed, providing a clear view of the subject. There’s a fully articulated touchscreen too which provides easy adjustments.

Our expert reviewer, who scored the camera the full five stars, praised the excellent in-body stabilisation, quick shooting speeds, wide range of connectivity options and fantastic results both for photography and videography.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Panasonic LUMIX S5II review

