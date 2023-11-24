Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon slashes big money off the 5-star Panasonic Lumix S5II for Black Friday

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

One of the best cameras we’ve reviewed in 2023 has picked up a welcome Black Friday discount and now it’s even easier to recommend.

As part of Black Friday sales, Amazon has slashed around 12% off the price of the Panasonic Lumix S5II – taking it down from the previous RRP of £1699 to a very tempting £1499.

We’ve even seen this camera sold for far more than that and this is easily the lowest price it has dropped to on Amazon.

Save big! Panasonic LUMIX S5II Now Only £1499

Save big! Panasonic LUMIX S5II Now Only £1499

Save a whopping £500 on the highly-rated Panasonic LUMIX S5II on Amazon! Now available for just £1499.

  • Amazon
  • Save 12%
  • £1499
View Deal

If this deal isn’t for you then we’ve got you covered. We’re highlighting all the best Amazon Black Friday deals and the best Black Friday deals, choosing the best ones we see so you don’t waste your money.

Is the Panasonic LUMIX S5II worth buying?

Panasonic LUMIX S5II with strap
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Highly Recommended

A fantastic camera that's easy to recommmed

Pros

  • Huge range of video options
  • Superb stabilisation
  • Much improved autofocus

Cons

  • Cables can block the screen
  • No tally lights

The Panasonic Lumix S5II is a full-frame camera with fantastic performance and image quality, it uses phase detection autofocus and packs a tough, weatherproof magnesium alloy construction. Still, it remains relativity light and compact for a full-frame model.

The OLED viewfinder is crisp and detailed, providing a clear view of the subject. There’s a fully articulated touchscreen too which provides easy adjustments.

Our expert reviewer, who scored the camera the full five stars, praised the excellent in-body stabilisation, quick shooting speeds, wide range of connectivity options and fantastic results both for photography and videography.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Panasonic LUMIX S5II review

Looking for a different deal? Top Black Friday deals

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

The Galaxy A54 costs next to nothing with this unlimited data deal

The Galaxy A54 costs next to nothing with this unlimited data deal

Lewis Painter 2 mins ago
Samsung’s Odyssey G5 monitor deal is PC gaming gold

Samsung’s Odyssey G5 monitor deal is PC gaming gold

Adam Speight 18 mins ago
This MacBook Air M1 deal is my favourite Black Friday saving so far

This MacBook Air M1 deal is my favourite Black Friday saving so far

Max Parker 21 mins ago
We dare you to find a better Sonos Roam deal than this one

We dare you to find a better Sonos Roam deal than this one

Kob Monney 36 mins ago
Dyson’s entry level vacuum is at a bargain price

Dyson’s entry level vacuum is at a bargain price

Nick Rayner 43 mins ago
Foget the Pixel 7a, the Honor 90 is just £299.99 right now

Foget the Pixel 7a, the Honor 90 is just £299.99 right now

Max Parker 49 mins ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.