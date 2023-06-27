Best PS5 Accessories: Everything you need to kit out your PlayStation 5

The PS5 is one of the most sought-after games consoles on the market and has been since its release in 2020. If you want to take your gaming to the next level then you might want to check out what accessories are out there for Sony’s latest console.

There are a lot of accessories out there that can be paired up with the PlayStation 5, but not all of them are worth your time. Thankfully, our expert team has a ton of experience when it comes to peripherals and we’re not shy about letting you know which ones are worth investing in.

This list is going to fill up over the course of the PS5’s lifetime but right now we’re going to focus on controllers and headsets. Both of these device types are thoroughly tested over the course of at least a week by a member of our expert team. We ensure to check how easy the technology is to use, how long the battery lasts – if that’s applicable – and if it’s worth the asking price. We also use anecdotal evidence as you can’t always rely on a device’s specifications.

If nothing on this list catches your attention then make sure you bookmark this page and come back soon. We will be adding new peripherals to this list every time we review another worthy product, so make sure you keep an eye out for more entries. If you want to make the most out of your PS5 then take a look at our best PS5 games, best PS5 headsets and best PS5 TVs roundups to see what else is on the market.

How we test Learn more about how we test We ensure to use everything we review for at least a week. During that time, we will check how easy the technology is to use and put it through its paces via specialised tests.



If there is any additional software then we will also be sure to test its functions and ease of use. We will also test out battery life when applicable.

PS5 DualSense controller Best PS5 controller Trusted Score Pros A bold departure from previous designs that really pays off

Solid and weighty build quality gives off a premium feel

Haptic feedback and improved vibration motors are feel truly next-gen

Improved battery life compared to the DualShock 4 Cons White colour scheme leads will lead to scuffs and marks The accessory that started it all; the DualSense controller. Even next to the impressive leap forward that was the PS5, the DualSense managed to set itself apart from the crowd thanks to its plethora of features and its striking design. Our reviewer found this controller to have a lot more weight than previous Sony controllers, thus making it feel a lot more impactful. The colour scheme follows the same two-tone approach as the console and we found the contrasting materials to provide a comfortable grip during gameplay. On the battery life side of things, the DualSense offers a massive improvement over its predecessor, the DualShock 4. Our reviewer managed to play for a total of 13 hours and 11 minutes before it switched off and required a charge. While this number will depend on what games you’re playing and what features are turned on, it should be more than enough to get you through any long gaming sessions. It also boasts USB-C charging, which is a lot faster than its predecessor’s Micro-USB solution. One of the biggest advantages of the DualSense is its new and improved array of features. Haptic feedback introduces a newfound level of immersion as the rumbling vibrations mimic the actions on screen, with gusts of wind pushing back your character backwards in Astro’s Playroom. This feature only works in supported games, but that collection is only growing larger. Overall, you will be missing out on plenty of must-have features if you opt out of using the DualSense controller. From the revamped design to the myriad new features, the DualSense is one of the best controllers on the market for the PS5 and a necessity to play next-generation games at their best. Reviewer: Jade King

Full Review: DualSense Controller

DualSense Edge Best high-end PS5 controller Trusted Score Pros More personalisation options than ever

Replaceable stick modules

Function buttons on the front and rear

Comes with a sturdy carrying case Cons Extremely expensive

Poor battery compared to the DualSense The DualSense Edge is the successor to the original DualSense and is the most customisable PS5 controller on the market right now. It has the same sleek design as the DualSense but with a slightly edgier aesthetic – no pun intended. Each trigger button is now rubberised to provide a better grip and our reviewer noted that the touchpad now has PlayStation branding, which gives it more personality than its predecessor. One of the biggest advantages of the DualSense Edge is its customisation. It comes with three pairs of joysticks caps, a charger lock and two sets of buttons that can be attached to the back of the controller, one being a dome button and one being a lever. The high number of accessories makes this controller very personal to your playstyle, particularly as certain joystick caps lend themselves well to different genres of games. All of these accessories are stored inside the bundled white carrying case. It features a passthrough port for accessible charging and will protect the controller if you do choose to take it on the go, plus the case makes it a lot less likely to lose any of the smaller accessories. You’re not just limited to the physical customisation, you also get a lot of software options too. Our reviewer was able to remap every button on the controller – including the new buttons on the back – with the option to set up several button configurations that can be saved and accessed at any time. You can adjust the joystick dead zones and preset sensitivity curves, with Battlefield 2042 favouring high curve adjustments and God of War benefitting from slower and more gradual movement. The main downside of the DualSense Edge is its poor battery life in comparison to the original DualSense. Sony claims that all the added features shorten the battery life, and in our testing it only lasted for around five hours before it died. The bundled nine-foot braided USB-C charging cable does help to alleviate this, but its usefulness will depend on your setup. Reviewer: Gemma Ryles

Full Review: DualSense Edge

Sony Pulse 3D Best PS5 headset Trusted Score Pros Perfect companion for PS5

Comfortable to wear

Spatial 3D Audio is both impressive and immersive

Internal microphone sounds surprisingly great Cons Battery life could be better

Feels cheap in some areas The Sony Pulse 3D Headset is a fantastic peripheral and is a must-have for anyone who owns a PlayStation 5. It is a gorgeous mixture of black and white, sporting the same two-tone colour as the original console. Our reviewer felt that the headset was supremely comfortable to wear for extended play sessions thanks to the softer, flexible design of the headband and reinforced ear cups which don’t apply too much pressure. With a price tag of just $99.99/£89.99, this is an accessible headset, but it does miss out on some premium features. If you’re looking for a luxurious headset, you may want to consider the Sony Inzone H9 or Razer Kraken V3 HypserSense, but they both cost substantially more than this headset. The Pulse 3D Headset does offer up 3D Audio, which aims to make your gaming experience more immersive by honing in on the directional qualities of different sounds. This feature works wonderfully in most cases, making it feel like you’re truly a part of any environment you’re exploring. In Demon’s Souls, the otherworldly growls of goblins in the mines rang out amidst the hollow shafts, creating an enveloping atmosphere that greatly enhanced the experience. This software is best seen in first-party exclusives, such as The Last of Us Part 1 (2022) and God of War Ragnarök, although it does still feature in some third-party titles. In terms of the audio itself, our review noted that it was supremely punchy, although it could be a little unclean in busy scenarios but for the price, it’s still astounding as it offers a thoroughly enjoyable sound profile that really shines regardless of the genre. If you’re looking for a quality headset that comes with plenty of features for a reasonable price, the Sony Pulse 3D Headset is very easy to recommend. It is the perfect companion for the PS5 and brings with it the majesty of 3D Audio which shines in blockbuster titles. Reviewer: Jade King

Full Review: Sony Pulse 3D Headset

Sony Inzone H9 Best high-end PS5 headset Trusted Score Pros Sleek design

ANC is good at blocking out noise

Enjoyable, energetic audio Cons Expensive

Software is a little fiddly

Mic sounds a tad thin If you thought that the Sony Pulse 3D Headset lacked in terms of software, then the Sony Inzone H9 may be the perfect headset for you. While its asking price of $298/£269 may be too high for some, it still offers up enjoyable, energetic audio that pairs perfectly with the PlayStation 5 console. Like the Pulse 3D Headset, the Inzone H9 has a sleek design that is heavily inspired by the console itself. It uses smooth leather on the headband and earcups that feel very comfortable around both the head and ears. The buttons are also thoughtfully placed on both earcups, with a tactile design that makes them easy to distinguish and access. Our reviewer managed to use this headset for between 30 to 32 hours before it needed to be recharged. While some other headsets can reach even better heights, like the Sony Inzone H7, it was more than serviceable for long gaming sessions. Taking a look at the software features, the Inzone H9 comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). When put ot the test, it did a good job of blocking out external noise. Even with the volume only turned up to half, the Inzone H9 was able to block out the sound of the keyboard, computer fan as well as people talking nearby. The ambient mode can be accessed via a small button on the left earcup and it sounds clear and natural, although it did have a tendency to sound compressed on occasion. The audio overall sounded punchy and provided a decent soundstage, with the clear vocals that came in handy during Sniper Elite V, where pinpointing enemies for a smooth takedown is vital. All in all, the Sony Inzone H9 is a fantastic headset that comes with a plethora of features. It pairs up very well with the PlayStation 5 console and is one of the best recommendations for those looking to game with ANC. Reviewer: Reece Bithrey

Full Review: Sony Inzone H9

FAQs Do all of these headsets work on the PS5? Yes. While some of them will also be compatible with other platforms, such as the Nintendo Switch or PC, they all work on the PS5. Is the DualSense Edge more expensive than the base DualSense controller? Yes, the DualSense Edge is more expensive as it comes with more features and is highly customisable.