Best OLED Laptops 2023: The top laptops with cutting-edge display tech

When considering a laptop, there’s often a wide-range of criteria to consider, with many variations of specifications available, but OLED laptop options remain a comparitive rarity. Here’s our round-up of the best OLED laptops you can buy right now.

OLED laptops have been around several years but they haven’t fully taken off into the mainstream, with some brands opting to stick with good ol’ IPS LCD panels or choose a different upgrade like a Mini LED display. Nevertheless, there are some excellent OLED laptops available, offering excellent colour accuracy and top-notch contrast. We’ve expertly tested a whole bunch to uncover the best and worst of them.

To come to these conclusions, we test each laptop with a fine tooth comb, combining our own real-world experiences with industry-standard benchmarking, including using professional grade equipment to evaluate that all important display. On top of that, we objectively measure battery life too, as well as subjectively judging things like portability and design quality.

There is a great selection of OLED laptops for you to peruse right here but, as we’re always testing more, be sure to come back to this page to check for the latest and greatest OLED picks.

How we test Learn more about how we test laptops Every laptop we review goes through a series of uniform checks designed to gauge key things including build quality, performance, screen quality and battery life.



These include formal synthetic benchmarks and scripted tests, plus a series of real world checks, such as how well it runs the most frequently used apps.



We also endeavour to use every laptop we review as our primary device for at least a week to ensure our review is as accurate as possible.

Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (2023) Best overall OLED laptop Trusted Score Pros Superb OLED screen

Fast Ryzen 7 CPU with integrated RDNA2 GPU

Comfortable keyboard and accurate touchpad

Excellent connectivity Cons Battery life is good, not great

Fan gets noisy at full tilt The Asus Zenbook 15 OLED is the very best OLED laptop you can buy because it’s an excellent all-rounder. It combines the compact and stylish prowess of Asus’ revered Zenbook range with a top-notch AMD chip and, of course, a stunning OLED screen. The glorious display comes in at 15.6-inches, giving users a well-sized canvas to enjoy and work away on. The QHD+ resolution means the terrific colour is backed up by plenty of detail. Whether you are doing some light video editing, working away on an essay or watching a movie, you are going to love this colour-rich panel. The OLED screen is supported by a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 7735U processor and 16GB RAM, giving you enough juice to dominate productivity tasks as well as comfortably dabble in some lesser intensive editing work. It can even support basic gaming, a strong feat for a chip made for a thin-and-light device. Despite OLED machines’ reputation for poor battery life, this laptop still manages a solid 8-hours, giving you enough for a hard day’s work. It may not be as trim as the Zenbook S range, but this regular ol’ Zenbook is still impressively lightweight at just over 1.4kg and under 1.6mm. You can comfortably carry this around in your bag whether you’re off to university or commuting to work. It’s hard to look past the non-OLED-sporting MacBook Air this year when considering a 15-inch machine but the Zenbook 15 OLED is the alternative that’s well worth checking out. Reviewer: Stuart Andrews

Full review: Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (2023) review

LG Gram SuperSlim Best OLED laptop for outdoor use Trusted Score Pros Great productivity performer

Accurate display that’s great outside

Stunningly thin and light

Strong battery life Cons OLED and matte display combination won’t suit everyone

Disappointing 1080p and 16:9 combo

Oddly cheap-feeling chassis The LG Gram SuperSlim is an interesting proposition of a laptop that has it’s main selling point steeped in OLED benefits. A combination of a matte coating and OLED display technology means that this is the laptop to buy if you’re someone who is regularly required to work outdoors. With a 1080p resolution, you aren’t getting a stunningly high level of detail with the Gram SuperSlim but the matte and OLED combination goes a long way to make up for this. The OLED panel offers some of the best colour accuracy scores we’ve seen on any laptop, making this a strong choice for creatives. The matte coating and a high peak brightness means that you can continue working in whatever awkward and unkind lighting environment you’re in. The unique display combination is a great reason to buy this laptop but, on top, you are getting one of the thinnest and lighting machines around. It truly is remarkable to pick up this laptop, feeling as close to wielding a piece of paper as any laptop we’ve used. That would all be irrelevant if it didn’t perform well but thankfully, the Intel Core i7-1360P chip and 16GB RAM team-up to provide support for intensive productivity and light creative work when the time calls for it. The battery life is also remarkable for a colourful OLED-sporting machine, coming in at over-13 hours. Reviewer: Adam Speight

Full Review: LG Gram SuperSlim review

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (2023) Best content creation OLED laptop Trusted Score Pros Powerful, and ready to play games

Pixel-rich OLED screen

Quality keyboard and touchpad

Unusual DialPad virtual rotary controller Cons High-pitch fan noise

Portable design does involve performance concessions The Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (2023) is another OLED laptop that stands out in a year when impressive Apple MacBook devices have taken centre stage – providing a strong rival to the 14-inch model. Asus has truly thrown everything at this OLED panel, with a 2.8K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of close to 600 nits. Stunning stuff. This results in bright colours that pop of the screen while also offering great accuracy for those who need it. That high refresh rate adds to the all-round power-filled appeal of this machine too, making it a solid option for gamers. This display is something special. The impressive display is backed up by a dedicated Nvidia graphics chip, giving it the grunt to be able to handle triple-A gaming and high-end editing work. The Zenbook Pro 14 OLED is a laptop for those who require a lot of power on the go. This doesn’t look like a gaming laptop but it dons an excellent keyboard for those who desire it, with deep travel and substantial feedback. Asus also includes its unique DialPad for assisting with navigating creative applications. Battery life is solid for an OLED laptop too, offering more than 8-hours which is surprising given the graphical performance embedded in this machine. Reviewer: Andrew Williams

Full Review: Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (2023) review

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (2023) Best dual-screen OLED laptop Trusted Score Pros OLED display looks incredibly vibrant

ScreenPad Plus boosts productivity

Keyboard is small but very reponsive

Mature and sleek design Cons Gets hot and loud very quickly – bundled stands are needed

Awkward trackpad position

Disappointing battery The Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (2023) offers something different than many laptops, and that’s two displays. The additional ScreenPad Plus offers a versatile way to boost your productivity. Before we get to that second panel, the star of the show is still the 14.5-inch 2.8K 120Hz touchscreen OLED display (quite the mouthful of high-end screen specs). It’s a display that looks simply phenomenal and offers impressive detail from corner to corner. The colour accuracy isn’t flawless but the end results remain excellent. With 120Hz, it provides great chops for smooth scrolling as gaming. The ScreenPad Plus is the second screen and that comes in at 12.7-inches with a 2880×846 resolution. Sitting at a raised angle for easier viewing, it’s ideal for using to reference additional webpages and documents, or simply as a place to run music or video. The impressive multitasking capabilities offered by the flexible two-display set-up here is supercharged by the internal components, with an Intel Core H-series chip and RTX 40-series combo inside. 60fps QHD gaming is absolutely a possibility with the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED, while creatives can get plenty of serious professional editing work done too. Reviewer: Gemma Ryles

Full Review: Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (2023) review

FAQs Is OLED worth it on a laptop? OLED screens offer excellent colour, being both accurate and aesthetically-pleasing, but it does come at a cost in terms of price and battery life. It’s ultimately down to user preference. Which is better: OLED or IPS LCD? OLED will typically have the edge in colour accuracy and contrast but you can also get excellent IPS LCD panels too, that can also offer higher brightness, refresh rates and less cost to battery life.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ PCMark 10 Cinebench R23 multi core Cinebench R23 single core Geekbench 5 single core Geekbench 5 multi core Geekbench 6 single core Geekbench 6 multi core 3DMark Time Spy CrystalDiskMark Read speed CrystalDiskMark Write Speed Brightness (SDR) Black level Contrast White Visual Colour Temperature sRGB Adobe RGB DCI-P3 PCMark Battery (office) Battery discharge after 60 minutes of online Netflix playback Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (2023) 6480 – – 1344 7683 1981 9068 2359 4333.11 MB/s – 395.8 nits 0 nits Infinity:1 6820 K 100 % 97 % 99.7 % 8.8 hrs 15 % LG Gram SuperSlim 5738 7083 1690 1819 8808 2523 10782 1737 7101.79 MB/s 6438.72 MB/s 415.9 nits 0 nits 0:1 6900 K 100 % 98 % 100 % 13 hrs – Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (2023) 7677 – – – – 2268 13153 11356 6274 MB/s – 593 nits 0 nits – – 100 % 98.2 % 99.6 % 8 hrs – Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (2023) 6506 – – 1627 10785 2202 10945 7673 6724.56 MB/s – 370.8 nits 0 nits 1:1 6600 K 99 % 75 % 75 % – – ›