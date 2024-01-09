First Impressions

The Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) looks to be one of the most promising dual-screen laptops yet, with a more polished package than its rivals thanks to the full-size keyboard, built-in stand and cutting-edge chip. And with a relatively affordable price, this could well be the laptop to kick off the dual-screen craze.

Key Features Dual-screen design Sports two 14-inch touchscreens attached by a hinge, allowing for oodles of versatility.

Bluetooth keyboard included Bundled keyboard can be used on laptop’s bottom screen, or on a desk in front.

Sturdy built-in stand Built-in stand allows you to prop up the screens for the perfect setup.

Introduction

Ever since Microsoft first shared its Surface Neo concept laptop, I’ve been pining for the release of portable dual-screen PCs.

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i made those dreams a reality in 2023, but numerous flaws held it back: the keyboard lacked a trackpad, performance was compromised and the price was far too high for the mainstream.

Jump forward to 2024, and the new Asus Zenbook Duo is looking to offer a similar package to the Lenovo, but seemingly without those frustrating flaws. At just £1499 (US price yet to be confirmed) it’s already stolen a head start.

I managed to go hands-on with the Asus Zenbook Duo ahead of the CES 2024 launch, so here are my first impressions.

Design

Two 14-inch screens attached by a hinge

Bundled Bluetooth keyboard has full-size trackpad

Built-in stand allows you to prop up the screens

For those unfamiliar with dual-screen laptops, the Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) essentially just looks like two touchscreen tablets have been fixed together with a hinge. This allows you to have two full displays active through Windows 11, ensuring plenty of screen space if you’re watching YouTube and typing out an essay at the same time simultaneously.

There’s no doubting the quality of the two 14-inch screens either, with both featuring OLED technology at a 3K resolution (although Full HD is available too) and a 120Hz refresh rate. I wasn’t able to test these screens during my hands-on session, but they look fantastic at first glance.

The Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) supports both horizontal and vertical alignments, allowing you to have the screens stacked or standing side by side. This makes it one of the most versatile laptops I’ve ever seen.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The bundled keyboard accessory only adds to the versatility, as it can be used as a conventional wireless Bluetooth accessory, or fixed upon the bottom screen of the Asus Zenbook Duo via pogo pins for a zero-latency connection.

This keyboard accessory is one of the standout upgrades over the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, as its full size ensures a trackpad is included, while the keys offer just enough travel for an enjoyable typing experience.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This keyboard attachment is so good in fact, that it’s difficult to discern the difference between this and that of a traditional laptop. Being able to use the Asus Zenbook Duo like a standard laptop will no doubt be useful when working with limited space like on a train or inside a cafe.

I’m also very impressed by the built-in metallic stand. After playing around with it briefly, it’s easy to flip out and sturdy enough to prop both screens up. This is a massive improvement on the Lenovo rival, which used a bundled accessory to prop up the laptop instead, adding to the load you’d need to carry around.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

On that topic, I’m really impressed by how light the Asus Zenbook Duo is, coming in at just 1.3kg – that’s only a little heavier than Apple’s latest MacBook Air.

There’s a great selection of ports here too, including 2x Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, HDMI and a headphone jack. A Windows Hello supported IR webcam also allows you to login via facial recognition.

Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) Asus Zenbook Duo (2024)

Specs and Performance

Powered by new Intel Core Ultra range

Up to 32GB RAM and 2TB SSD

Asus has added software tweaks and gestures

The design is obviously the most fascinating aspect of the Asus Zenbook Duo, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t impressive under the hood too.

The dual-screen laptop is powered by an Intel Core Ultra (up to Ultra 9) processor, ensuring it is paired with the latest generation of laptop processors. Asus has also confirmed that the Zenbook Duo will support up to 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD. These are mighty impressive specs, at least on paper, so it looks like Asus hasn’t skimped on power.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Since this is only a hands-on review, I haven’t spent enough time with this laptop to run productivity tasks or benchmarks, so I can’t say how these specs translate to real-time performance just yet.

As for battery life, Asus says the laptop has been fitted with a 75Wh battery cell. That’s the same capacity as the recently released Asus Zenbook 14 OLED which managed highly respectable 13-hour stamina in our tests. However, having two 14-inch OLED screens active will most likely see a quicker battery drain – we’ll have to wait for the full review to confirm this.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Software has been the main stumbling block for dual-screen laptops of this ilk, and is seemingly the main reason why Microsoft delayed the Surface Neo indefinitely. Asus is hamstrung with Windows 11 in this regard, but insists that it invested a lot of work into refining its added layer of software and features to ensure a seamless experience.

I haven’t been able to spend enough time with the laptop to say whether this has been successful, but it’s at least reassuring to hear that the software has been a focus.

Early Verdict I’m an instant fan of the Asus Zenbook Duo (2024), and desperately wanted to steal it away from the Asus show floor to take home. It offers the same versatile dual-screen form as the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (2023) but improves upon it in key areas. The dual screens are bigger, the keyboard attachment now has a trackpad, the built-in stand removes the need for added accessories and – most importantly – the price is significantly lower. Of course, I’ll need to wait for the final review model to make sure the performance, battery life and software are up to snuff before deciding on a final verdict. But following my brief hands-on time, I’ve got great hopes for the Asus Zenbook Duo and it could well be one of the best laptop options in 2024 for those who want a break from the norm.

Full Specs ‹ UK RRP CPU Manufacturer Screen Size Storage Capacity Battery Weight Operating System Refresh Rate Ports RAM Display Technology Touch Screen Convertible? Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) £1499 Intel Core Ultra 9 Asus 14 inches 2TB 75 Whr 1.3 KG Windows 11 120 Hz 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB-A, HDMI 2.1 and 3.5mm jack 32GB OLED Yes No ›