Best Bluetooth Trackers 2023: Top trackers to find your valuables

Bluetooth trackers have come a long way in the past few years, with improvements not only to their compact design but the functionality on offer to help you find your lost valuables. However, with more advanced connectivity comes other issues, including smartphone compatibility, charging and more.

So, while every Bluetooth tracker will help you find your lost and valuable items, the specifics can vary wildly depending on the brand of tracker you use and even the smartphone you have. That’s without considering elements like design (a card-style tracker is ideal for a wallet but not necessarily a remote controller), battery life, and the all-important price tag.

It sounds like it can be a bit of a minefield buying a Bluetooth tracker in 2023, but that’s where we at Trusted Reviews come in.

We’ve thoroughly researched and tested some of the most popular and capable Bluetooth trackers around at the moment, from Apple’s top-end AirTag to the most recent offering from Tile to hunt down the very best available.

Each tracker listed here has been used for at least a week and in a variety of scenarios to test elements like audio alerts, connectivity over long distances and interference from walls, to give you the best insight possible.

How we test How we test Bluetooth trackers At Trusted Reviews, our comprehensive testing process for Bluetooth trackers goes beyond the ordinary to ensure that our readers receive accurate and valuable insights. Our rigorous evaluation begins with a minimum testing period of one week, during which we immerse the trackers in a wide range of real-world scenarios.



One of the key aspects we focus on is the audio alert system of Bluetooth trackers. We subject each tracker to controlled, quiet and noisy environments to gauge the audibility and effectiveness of their alert signals.



Our process also includes testing connectivity over extended distances, simulating scenarios where a user might be separated from their belongings by considerable space. We measure how consistently the Bluetooth trackers maintain a connection with the paired smartphone, pushing the limits to ensure their performance aligns with real-world expectations.



Additionally, we explore how well these trackers fare in the face of physical barriers such as walls, assessing their ability to overcome interference and deliver consistent tracking results even when obstructions are present.



We also extensively interact with the tracker apps, assessing their ease of use, functionality, and overall design.

Apple AirTag Best for iPhone users Trusted Score Pros Ties in excellently with iOS and the huge Find My network

Precision Finding is a neat trick

Pretty affordable

The tracking is very good Cons Design isn’t particularly well thought out in a number of ways

Accessories required for basic functionality

No sharing of AirTags between family members If you’ve got an iPhone and are in the market for a Bluetooth tracker, the Apple AirTag is your best option. It seamlessly integrates with your iPhone with a simple pairing process and utilises the two billion iOS devices worldwide to help locate your stuff once you’re out of Bluetooth range. Tile also provides a similar network, but only works on phones with the Tile app installed, limiting its reach compared to Apple’s system. There’s also the functionality of the AirTag itself; as well as boasting a fairly loud chime to help you find your lost items, it uses Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology to direct you towards your item with pinpoint accuracy – far more useful than the generic ‘nearby’ readings you’ll find from competitors. It’s limited to more recent iPhones (iPhone 11 or newer) but is a game-changer for those who can take advantage of it. There are also helpful anti-stalking measures built in, including alerting you if an unregistered AirTag is constantly in your vicinity, and an audible chime will go off regularly to alert those without an iOS device that a tracker is nearby. That’s not to say it’s perfect, however; the design requires the use of an accessory (in the form of a keyring holder, bag strap, etc) to attach it to most items and, in typical fashion, the accessories are expensive – some more than the AirTag itself. It’s also exclusive to iPhone owners, with no kind of app support for Android users. Reviewer: Max Parker

Full review: Apple AirTag review

Tile Mate (2022) Best for tracking keys Trusted Score Pros Nicely made

Good Bluetooth range

Three-year battery Cons Battery can’t be replaced

Bluetooth only

No ultra wideband Before Apple came onto the scene to tempt iPhone users, Tile was the dominant force in the Bluetooth tracker market and it’s easy to see why with the company’s most recent Tile Mate (2022). The compact tracker is the perfect size for slipping onto a keyring or a dog’s collar and, unlike the AirTag, comes with a small hole in the corner to allow it to loop directly onto a keyring. This negates the need for additional accessories and helps keep the whole experience affordable. In fact, despite the Mate being one of the cheapest trackers in Tile’s collection, it doesn’t really lose out on much compared to the more premium Tile Pro or Tile Slim. It boasts the same 76-meter Bluetooth range, compatibility with iOS and Android devices alike, and IP67 water and dust resistance to keep your stuff safe even in treacherous conditions. Like the AirTag, it’ll rely on other phones to track its location when out of range of your device, though this requires phones nearby to have the Tile app installed – and that’ll only really include existing Tile owners. However, Tile does claim that it has the largest location network in the world. There are also handy little features not present on other trackers, like the ability to double-tap the Tile logo button to make your connected smartphone chirp. The only real annoyance about the Mate is that its battery isn’t replaceable, meaning you’ll have to bin it (or take it to a recycling centre, preferably) after three years and replace it. Reviewer: Ian Evenden

Full review: Tile Mate (2022) review

Tile Slim (2022) Best credit card-style tracker Trusted Score Pros Thin and unobtrusive

Three-year battery

Loud enough to find by sound Cons Battery not replaceable

Detection range is a bit disappointing

Still possible to lose The Tile Slim is the ideal Bluetooth tracker if you want to keep track of your wallet or purse, boasting a credit card-style look designed to slip in unnoticed. At just 2.5mm thick, it certainly does the job better than an AirTag would. Despite the slimline dimensions of the tracker, it boasts key Tile features like IP67 dust and water resistance, a handy reverse-search button to find your phone and connectivity with the wider Tile network when you’re out of range, making it a solid option for keeping your wallet safe. While Tile claims that the Slim offers the same 76-meter range as other devices in the Tile collection, we found that the signal would completely drop as little as 25m away – and that’s not even when placed in a wallet, but a car seat with the windows wide open. That’ll still suffice if you’re trying to find your wallet in the same room, but it becomes a little more difficult when covering more ground. Like the Tile Mate and Sticker, the Slim doesn’t offer a replaceable battery, which means you’ll have to completely replace the tracker once it dies (after around two or three years, apparently). Reviewer: Ian Evenden

Full review: Tile Slim (2022) review

Tile Sticker Best adhesive-based tracker Trusted Score Pros Slim and unobtrusive format

Strong adhesive Cons Battery is not replaceable

Quiet chime sound If you want a discreet tracker that’ll stick to almost anything, the aptly-named Tile Sticker should be one for consideration. It’s not only tiny at just 27 x 7.8mm, but the strong adhesive ensures it stays securely in place once it’s cured, a process that takes around 24-hours. Size aside, it performs in the exact same way as other Tile trackers in this list, complete with the same staple IP67 water resistance, a built-in button for reverse phone tracking and compatibility with the wider Tile network to find your stuff when you’re out of Bluetooth range. There’s even a speaker to help you locate your items when nearby, but it’s notably quieter than others options on our list. It’s fine in quiet environments, but you’ll struggle to hear it in louder outdoor areas. It also doesn’t offer a replaceable battery system, so you’ll have to bin the tracker once it finally runs out of juice – around two to three years, according to Tile. Reviewer: Sean Cameron

Full review: Tile Sticker (2022) review

FAQs What’s the best tracker for iPhone users? While you’re free to use most Bluetooth trackers on iPhone, Apple’s AirTag offers the best experience for iOS owners with easy pairing and exclusive features like Precision Finding. What’s the best tracker for Android users? For most people, the Tile Mate (2022) will suffice, but specific trackers might work better with specific brands of smartphones. Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag is best used with Samsung devices, for example. How long do Bluetooth trackers last? Most Tile trackers have a two-to-three-year battery life. The AirTag is much less at around a year of use, but the battery is easily replaced.