Tile Pro Review

Verdict Like the rest of the trackers in the range, the Tile Pro just works. However, for a cheap tracker, you’d opt for the Tile Mate. For a thin tracker, you’d get the Tile Slim. If you want a tracker that’s tough then maybe the Tile Pro would be an option – but the new Tile Sticker is waterproof. Regardless, if you do buy the Tile Pro, you won’t be disappointed. Pros The toughest Tile

Stunning range

Sleek design

Premium features Cons Lacks mass appeal

Size

Features restricted to Premium

Key Specifications Review Price: £29.99

400ft range

Available in Black and White

Water-resistant

Bluetooth LE tracking

One-year battery life (replaceable)

iOS and Android

What is the Tile Pro?

The Tile Pro lives up to its name: it takes all the qualities of the Tile Mate and supercharges them. The Pro has by far the largest range, and is also the loudest tracker in the Tile lineup. However, the other models feel like they serve a specific purposes, while the Pro feels without one.

Tile Pro design and features – Rugged looks are replaced by a more classy finish

The Tile Pro looks and feels great. The old Tile Pro wasn’t bad-looking, but its rugged design has been replaced with a smooth finish.

Despite stepping away from the industrial design, the Tile Pro easily feels like the strongest Tile tracker you can buy. It’s also the only new Tile available in more than one colour (it comes in black or white).

As with all other Tiles, the Tile Pro has a button on its front for ending the “Find” tone and reverse-tracking your phone.

In addition, the Pro comes with the same features as the rest of the Tiles. The app lets you track all of your Tiles and is super-easy to use.

Tile Pro app and premium – Locate all your Tiles at once through the Map view

On the Tile app’s homescreen, you can view all the Tiles you have connected. Tiles within range will have a green ring around them, and if they’re not within range then the app will notify you of their last known location.

From the app, you can rename your Tiles and give them custom icons, too. There’s a Map view, so you can easily see where all your Tiles are at once.

If you’re having trouble finding a Tile, you simply click on its icon and select “Find”. Your Tile will then let out a loud ring (the volume of the ring is also customisable).

Tile Premium adds a few great new features to the tracking experience, with the only downside being that you have to pay for them. Premium is available for £30 for a year, or £2.99 a month.

The best feature of Tile Premium is Smart Alerts. Smart Alerts allows you to set locations within the Tile app. You can then assign Tiles to these locations and be notified when you leave without them.

The feature is super useful and prevents you from needing to use Tile to find missing items by ensuring you don’t lose them in the first place. The only negative is that you can’t assign set times and days to notifications. As such, you might be alerted to laptop left at home even when you pop out at the weekend.

Tile Premium comes with an extended three-year warranty, unlimited sharing to let friends and family help track your Tile, and free battery replacements regardless of the number of Tiles you have.

Should I buy the Tile Pro?

The Tile Pro is the best Tile – yet, it’s difficult to recommend. Its best features feel almost unnecessary for the majority of users.

If you’re going to be attaching a tracker to the rucksack you use whilst climbing, or for any other activity that may see it take a bit beating, it’s perfect. For everyone else, though, the cheaper Tile Mate is the better bet.

For some outdoor scenarios, the Tile Sticker may actually be more appropriate for your needs; it has a smaller form factor and sticky adhesive, allowing you to attach it to items.

Regardless, if you do decide to shell out for the Pro then you certainly won’t be disappointed – it looks great and does its job even better.

