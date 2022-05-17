Verdict

The Tile Sticker generally performs its key function very well, helping you keep an eye on your possessions, so it’s just a shame that the chime is a little on the quiet side and that the battery is not replaceable.

Pros Slim and unobtrusive format

Strong adhesive Cons Battery is not replaceable

Quiet chime sound

Key Features 76m Bluetooth range You can ring the Tile device when its within 76m of your location

Water and dust resistant This tracker has an IP67 rating, so should be resistant to water and dust ingress

Discreet size This little tracker can be stuck to many objects without being noticeable

Introduction

Losing something important is an experience we have all been through, and one which American company Tile is attempting to resolve for good. The firm produces a range of Bluetooth trackers with form factors for every situation – enter the Tile Sticker.

This little dot is designed to stick discreetly to anything you might need to track, no matter what that might be. But the promise of never losing something important is a big one to make, does the Sticker make good on its potential?

Features

Can stick to pretty much everything

Has a very strong adhesive back

The Tile Sticker is at once smaller and more robust than might first be expected. At 27mm x 7.8mm it is certainly sufficiently petite to make good on the promise of sticking to virtually anything, so long as the intended surface is flat.

Once placed on a surface it is roughly thin enough to avoid being a nuisance, and it bonds quickly once the removable plastic film is taken off. Fully bonding takes around a day, and the adhesive used is very strong.

Pairing with a smartphone is simple too, once the app is fired up it takes a long press of the single button to initiate communication.

Following that, everything is good to go, for the most part. Though the fault couldn’t be replicated on either an iPhone 13 or on Android devices, on an iPhone 11 I found that the app would refuse to communicate with the Sticker. This may be an isolated issue, however it is concerning nonetheless.

The functionality here is the same as the other basic Tile trackers and it lacks the higher-end skills like UWB (ultra wideband for far more precise tracking that you’ll find on the AirTags. However, the Tile ecosystem is large with many users across the globe. During the review process, the Sticker did a good at accurately allowing me to find items and it’s great for some added security to bags and the like.

Another concern is the battery on the Sticker, which is non-user replaceable. Though it is rated for three years, once the adhesive is applied the Sticker can’t easily be removed from what it is attached to, meaning that it will likely be there for longer. Tile offers battery replacements if the user takes out a subscription, however the inability to do so makes this device fairly disposable. At a time when e-waste is only becoming a bigger concern, the stance taken here is unfortunate.

When activated the Sticker is loud enough to hear in quiet environments, when there is noise however the situation changes. If you have children running around and screaming, you won’t hear the Sticker playing.

Should you buy it? If you regularly mislay your devices, this is a handy tool that you can use to find them again. The non-replaceable battery is an environmental concern, and you might struggle to hear the chime with noisy surroundings.

Final Thoughts The Tile Sticker is a device designed around one sole use case: sticking to things and playing a sound on demand. On these merits, it is a success, being discreet and generally useful. It is a shame then that the battery cannot be replaced by the user, and that the chime played is a little more quiet than we might have liked. If you are the kind of person who regularly loses the remote control for their TV, this might be a godsend. For anyone else, it will be occasionally useful but rarely essential. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every rechargeable battery we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Tested in real-world scenarios

FAQs How long does the battery last? The manufacturer claims that the battery will last for three years Has the Tile Sticker got an IP rating? Yes, it is rated at IP67 What colours is it available in? It is available in white or black

